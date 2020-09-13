‘Mulan’ Struggles in China as ‘Tenet’ Crosses $200 Million at Global Box Office Sunday, 13 September 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

As Warner Bros.’ “Tenet” tries to keep forging ahead at the U.S. box office, Disney’s “Mulan” is struggling to find a foothold at the Chinese box office against the Christopher Nolan film and Huayi Bros.’ “The Eight Hundred,” taking an opening weekend of $23.2 million.



While that result is on the same level as “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” and 23% ahead of the Chinese opening for “Aladdin,” a far better opening was hoped for by analysts given the presence of stars like Liu Yifei and Gong Li in the cast. Even taking the capacity limits at theaters into account, “Mulan” is still falling behind the $30 million Chinese opening “Tenet” earned last weekend and falling way short of the titanic $100 million-plus opening that “The Eight Hundred” earned two weekends ago.



Both of those films peeled away moviegoers from “Mulan” this weekend, with “Tenet” earning $10 million while “The Eight Hundred” continues to soar with $21.5 million and a $387 million Chinese cume, passing the total of “Furious 7” in that country. Other factors that could be affecting “Mulan” are online piracy — the film surfaced on Chinese torrent sites after its PVOD release on Disney+ last week — and a state-imposed media blackout after news broke that the film’s Special Thanks credits include police in China’s Xinjiang province, where Uyghur Muslims have been placed in mass internment camps.



Meanwhile, “Tenet” added $37.7 million globally, pushing its total to $207 million worldwide. In the U.S., the film is still waiting for several major cities to open theaters, as its location count only increased by 100 theaters to 2,910 as it took in $6.7 million this weekend for a $29.5 million domestic cume. While San Diego was one of the Nolan film’s top markets last weekend, the top market this weekend was the recently reopened Orange County, furthering the trend of closure-adjacent markets getting a boost from residents in cities like Los Angeles and New York driving further to see a film.



Also releasing on just over 2,200 screens is the Sony romantic comedy “The Broken Hearts Club,” which took in $1.12 million this weekend. While it’s a low figure, Sony distribution execs say they remain optimistic that the film can leg out over several weeks and note that romcoms often rely on audiences in urban areas that are still closed. Unlike “Mulan” and “Tenet,” Sony did not break the bank to release Natalie Krinsky’s directorial debut, acquiring distribution rights for $8 million while minimizing its marketing spend.



More to come…



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



'Mulan' Criticized for Crediting Chinese Bureau Tied to Muslim Concentration Camps



Why Studios Are Still Unsure About Putting Big Movies in Theaters After 'Tenet' Opening Weekend



'Tenet' Got Box Office Boost From Moviegoers Crossing State and County Lines As Warner Bros.’ “Tenet” tries to keep forging ahead at the U.S. box office, Disney’s “Mulan” is struggling to find a foothold at the Chinese box office against the Christopher Nolan film and Huayi Bros.’ “The Eight Hundred,” taking an opening weekend of $23.2 million.While that result is on the same level as “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” and 23% ahead of the Chinese opening for “Aladdin,” a far better opening was hoped for by analysts given the presence of stars like Liu Yifei and Gong Li in the cast. Even taking the capacity limits at theaters into account, “Mulan” is still falling behind the $30 million Chinese opening “Tenet” earned last weekend and falling way short of the titanic $100 million-plus opening that “The Eight Hundred” earned two weekends ago.Both of those films peeled away moviegoers from “Mulan” this weekend, with “Tenet” earning $10 million while “The Eight Hundred” continues to soar with $21.5 million and a $387 million Chinese cume, passing the total of “Furious 7” in that country. Other factors that could be affecting “Mulan” are online piracy — the film surfaced on Chinese torrent sites after its PVOD release on Disney+ last week — and a state-imposed media blackout after news broke that the film’s Special Thanks credits include police in China’s Xinjiang province, where Uyghur Muslims have been placed in mass internment camps.Meanwhile, “Tenet” added $37.7 million globally, pushing its total to $207 million worldwide. In the U.S., the film is still waiting for several major cities to open theaters, as its location count only increased by 100 theaters to 2,910 as it took in $6.7 million this weekend for a $29.5 million domestic cume. While San Diego was one of the Nolan film’s top markets last weekend, the top market this weekend was the recently reopened Orange County, furthering the trend of closure-adjacent markets getting a boost from residents in cities like Los Angeles and New York driving further to see a film.Also releasing on just over 2,200 screens is the Sony romantic comedy “The Broken Hearts Club,” which took in $1.12 million this weekend. While it’s a low figure, Sony distribution execs say they remain optimistic that the film can leg out over several weeks and note that romcoms often rely on audiences in urban areas that are still closed. Unlike “Mulan” and “Tenet,” Sony did not break the bank to release Natalie Krinsky’s directorial debut, acquiring distribution rights for $8 million while minimizing its marketing spend.More to come…*Related stories from TheWrap:*'Mulan' Criticized for Crediting Chinese Bureau Tied to Muslim Concentration CampsWhy Studios Are Still Unsure About Putting Big Movies in Theaters After 'Tenet' Opening Weekend'Tenet' Got Box Office Boost From Moviegoers Crossing State and County Lines 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Reuters Studio - Published 2 days ago Video Credit:- Published 'Mulan' debuts in China amid backlash 01:19 Walt Disney's "Mulan" opened on Friday (September 11) in mainland China cinemas to a lukewarm reception, taking in 38 million yuan ($5.56 million) in box office takings by the afternoon on its first day, a figure below that typically earned by blockbusters. You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tenet takes $53 million internationally on first weekend



Tenet, the new thriller by acclaimed director Christopher Nolan, has had a successful theatrical debut despite coronavirus restrictions and it has been reported that the film took in $53 million.. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:42 Published 2 weeks ago Government workers disciplined after hiring lap dancer for colleague's birthday



Government workers in the Philippines were slammed after hiding a lap dancer for a colleague's birthday party during office hours. Paolo Johan Perez was celebrating with friends in their branch of.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:13 Published 2 weeks ago 'Unhinged' Debuts at Box Office With $4M Opening | THR News



Solstice Studios' 'Unhinged' rode to a domestic debut of $4 million in a win for the revival of moviegoing in the U.S., where theaters have begun reopening in earnest. Credit: THR News Duration: 01:27 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources "Tenet" tops box office as Disney's "Mulan" faces controversy "Tenet" topped the Labor Day holiday weekend box office after delaying its opening due to the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, the live-action remake of "Mulan"...

CBS News 5 days ago





Tweets about this

