Live Wildfires Updates and Map: Oregon, California and Washington
Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
With parts of Oregon expected to see wind gusts as high as 40 miles an hour, the state “could be looking at a challenging Sunday.”
Wildfires Put Hundreds Of Thousands Of Oregonians On Notice To Prepare To Evacuate
Wildfires Live Updates: As Crews in Oregon Battle the Fires, a Search for the MissingWith parts of Oregon expected to see wind gusts as high as 40 miles an hour, the state “could be looking at a challenging Sunday.”
Oregon governor says wildfires are a "wake-up call" on climate changeMore than 500,000 Oregonians are under an evacuation order and 40,000 have been forced to leave their homes.
Transcript: Gov. Kate Brown on "Face the Nation"The following is a transcript of an interview with Oregon Governor Kate Brown that aired Sunday, September 13, 2020, on "Face the Nation."
Sunday Journal: Apocalyptic Western wildfiresFrom Washington State to Southern California, entire communities have been laid to waste during a week of fierce wildfires, in which more than 20 people have..
2 California deputies shot in apparent ambush on patrol carVideo of the shooting showed a person open fire through the passenger-side window of the patrol car.
Massive flames engulf California national forest
Two California Deputies Shot in Head, ‘Fighting for Their Lives’The officers were in critical condition after being fired upon in their car in what the authorities called an “ambush.” The gunman remained at large.
