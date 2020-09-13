Global  
 

Live Wildfires Updates and Map: Oregon, California and Washington

NYTimes.com Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
With parts of Oregon expected to see wind gusts as high as 40 miles an hour, the state “could be looking at a challenging Sunday.”
News video: Death toll climbs as wildfires continue to rage in US

Death toll climbs as wildfires continue to rage in US 00:40

 At least 31 people have died as wildfires continue to rage across the WestCoast of the United States.

Wildfires Put Hundreds Of Thousands Of Oregonians On Notice To Prepare To Evacuate [Video]

Wildfires Put Hundreds Of Thousands Of Oregonians On Notice To Prepare To Evacuate

Make sure your cell phone is turned way up at night. And yes, it wouldn't be a bad idea to have a bag ready. Oregon firefighter Those were the words of advice to HuffPost guest writer and Eugene, Oregon resident Emily Hanlon. Hanlon, among hundreds of thousands of Oregonians, may have to evacuate in the face of catastrophic wildfires ravaging the state. A thick plume of toxic smoke is now choking the majority of the West Coast.

NYTimes.com

Oregon governor says wildfires are a "wake-up call" on climate change

 More than 500,000 Oregonians are under an evacuation order and 40,000 have been forced to leave their homes.
CBS News

Transcript: Gov. Kate Brown on "Face the Nation"

 The following is a transcript of an interview with Oregon Governor Kate Brown that aired Sunday, September 13, 2020, on "Face the Nation."
CBS News

Sunday Journal: Apocalyptic Western wildfires

 From Washington State to Southern California, entire communities have been laid to waste during a week of fierce wildfires, in which more than 20 people have..
CBS News

2 California deputies shot in apparent ambush on patrol car

 Video of the shooting showed a person open fire through the passenger-side window of the patrol car.
CBS News
Massive flames engulf California national forest [Video]

Massive flames engulf California national forest

Bobcat Fire, which started on September 6, is only six percent contained but has already razed 30,000 acres including Angeles National Forest, Cal Fire reported on its website.

Two California Deputies Shot in Head, ‘Fighting for Their Lives’

 The officers were in critical condition after being fired upon in their car in what the authorities called an “ambush.” The gunman remained at large.
NYTimes.com

World Center for Birds of Prey takes California Condors from evacuated zoo [Video]

World Center for Birds of Prey takes California Condors from evacuated zoo

The Oregon Zoo relocated 44 endangered California Condors from their breeding facility in Clackamas County this week, as it is now in a Level 3 evacuation zone due to the fires that have been..

Oregon's wildfires force mass evacuations [Video]

Oregon's wildfires force mass evacuations

Deadly wildfires raging across Oregon kept half a million people under evacuation alert on Saturday even as weary firefighters took advantage of improved weather to go on the offensive against the..

Arizona crews sent to California, Oregon to help fight wildfires [Video]

Arizona crews sent to California, Oregon to help fight wildfires

Arizona crews have been sent to California and Oregon to help fight the wildfires.

California's largest-ever wildfire grows to 7,50,000 acres

 The August Complex Fire, which became California's largest ever wildfire this week, has merged with several other blazes and grew to 746,607 acres, up from...
Mid-Day

California offshore winds show promise as power source

California offshore winds show promise as power source San Luis Obispo CA (SPX) Sep 09, 2020 As California aims to provide 60% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030 and 100% by 2045, a study from California...
Terra Daily

United States: Calif. Governor Newsom Approves Modifications To AB 5 - Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP

 On September 4, 2020, California Governor Gavin Newsom approved legislation modifying Assembly Bill 5 (AB 5), California's worker misclassification law, to allow...
Mondaq


