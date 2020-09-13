Global  
 

Tropical Storm Sally Moves Toward Gulf Coast As Bermuda Braces For Hurricane Paulette

NPR Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Residents of Bermuda are being urged to protect life and property ahead of Paulette, while on the Gulf Coast, forecasters are warning of potentially life-threatening storm surge from Sally.
 The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 19 is expected to become a named tropical storm over the Gulf of Mexico. According to CNN, Tropical Storm Sally is now the 18th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. Sally has already brought heavy rain and gusty winds to Florida...

