2 California sheriff's deputies shot in apparent ambush
Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies had surgery Saturday evening after a suspect opened fire as they sat in their patrol car. Both graduated from the academy 14 months ago. A search for a suspect is underway. CBS Los Angeles' Joy Benedict has the latest.
California State in the western United States
US West Coast fires: Wind warning prompts fears of further spreadGusts of up to 40 mph could lead to a further spread of fires in Oregon and northern California.
BBC News
Live Wildfires Updates and Map: Oregon, California and WashingtonWith parts of Oregon expected to see wind gusts as high as 40 miles an hour, the state “could be looking at a challenging Sunday.”
NYTimes.com
Sunday Journal: Apocalyptic Western wildfiresFrom Washington State to Southern California, entire communities have been laid to waste during a week of fierce wildfires, in which more than 20 people have..
CBS News
2 California deputies shot in apparent ambush on patrol carVideo of the shooting showed a person open fire through the passenger-side window of the patrol car.
CBS News
