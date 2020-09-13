Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2 California sheriff's deputies shot in apparent ambush

CBS News Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies had surgery Saturday evening after a suspect opened fire as they sat in their patrol car. Both graduated from the academy 14 months ago. A search for a suspect is underway. CBS Los Angeles' Joy Benedict has the latest.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Sheriff Villanueva Calls Ambush Shooting Of 2 Deputies 'Cowardly' As Search Continues For Gunman

Sheriff Villanueva Calls Ambush Shooting Of 2 Deputies 'Cowardly' As Search Continues For Gunman 04:51

 Two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies shot in an apparent ambush remained in critical condition Sunday with multiple gunshot wounds as the search continued for the gunman. Joy Benedict reports.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

California California State in the western United States

US West Coast fires: Wind warning prompts fears of further spread

 Gusts of up to 40 mph could lead to a further spread of fires in Oregon and northern California.
BBC News

Live Wildfires Updates and Map: Oregon, California and Washington

 With parts of Oregon expected to see wind gusts as high as 40 miles an hour, the state “could be looking at a challenging Sunday.”
NYTimes.com

Sunday Journal: Apocalyptic Western wildfires

 From Washington State to Southern California, entire communities have been laid to waste during a week of fierce wildfires, in which more than 20 people have..
CBS News

2 California deputies shot in apparent ambush on patrol car

 Video of the shooting showed a person open fire through the passenger-side window of the patrol car.
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Leaders, Including Mayor Eric Garcetti, Strongly Condemn Ambush-Style Shooting Of 2 Deputies [Video]

Leaders, Including Mayor Eric Garcetti, Strongly Condemn Ambush-Style Shooting Of 2 Deputies

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and other local, state and national leaders strongly condemned an unprovoked shooting attack on two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies. Amy Johnson reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:15Published
LASD Releases Surveillance Video Of Compton Shooting That Hospitalized Two Deputies [Video]

LASD Releases Surveillance Video Of Compton Shooting That Hospitalized Two Deputies

Two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were shot at the Metro Blue Line station at Willowbrook Avenue and Elm Street in Compton on September 12.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:47Published
California Police Deputies rescue three bear cubs from a dumpster [Video]

California Police Deputies rescue three bear cubs from a dumpster

Check out some great video of three bear cubs in Tahoma in the Tahoe area of El Dorado County. A couple of our deputies saw them trapped in this dumpster and put a ladder in it to rescue them. All..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:25Published

Related news from verified sources

2 California Deputies Shot in Apparent Ambush in Patrol Car 

 The deputies were shot while sitting in their patrol car at a Metro rail station and were able to radio for help, sheriff said
VOA News

Compton 'ambush' leaves 2 LA County sheriff's deputies 'fighting for their lives'

 A manhunt was underway in California on Saturday night after two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were shot in their patrol car by a suspect...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

JoshBreslowWKRN

Josh Breslow Authorities are searching for the gunman who shot two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in an apparent ambush a… https://t.co/t0VcaE1r74 1 minute ago

NorthBayNews

The Press Democrat 2 Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies shot in apparent ambush in patrol car https://t.co/gqmBCO7bP5 https://t.co/O3T6u4xIS9 2 minutes ago

dwatchnews_nam

DWatchNews N America 2 California deputies shot in apparent ambush in patrol car (from @AP) https://t.co/Qz3thLtW2T 2 minutes ago

hearing32187

Cooper Wallace RT @jilevin: Two California Deputies in Critical Condition After Being Shot in Apparent Ambush https://t.co/gCEefzkSuJ 6 minutes ago

IowaMedIAWire

Iowa.Media 2 California deputies shot in apparent ambush in patrol car https://t.co/JID8hNzHhl 7 minutes ago

JackHarringto20

Jack Harrington RT @bostonherald: 2 California deputies shot in patrol car in apparent ambush https://t.co/Yq9IEjfbuY 10 minutes ago

UObserverCom

Український Оглядач 2 California Deputies Shot in Apparent Ambush in Patrol Car : Authorities were… https://t.co/vrc4QKHuol #Ukraine 12 minutes ago

Big2News

Big 2 News KMID Video shows 2 California deputies shot in apparent ambush https://t.co/kLuWqdRIwg 13 minutes ago