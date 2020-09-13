Global  
 

In conversation with Drew Barrymore

CBS News Sunday, 13 September 2020
Actress, producer, director, author and entrepreneur Drew Barrymore has worn many hats in her 45 years — and she's soon to don another, as host of a new daytime talk show, "The Drew Barrymore Show," which debuts Monday on CBS. She chats with correspondent Lee Cowan about the challenges of launching a new broadcast during a pandemic, her lifelong work ethic, and what she's learned about herself from pushing limits.
News video: Drew Barrymore Talks To WBZ-TV About Boston Memories On Eve Of New Show

Drew Barrymore Talks To WBZ-TV About Boston Memories On Eve Of New Show 01:03

 WBZ TV's Liam Martin talked to Barrymore days before the premiere of the Drew Barrymore Show which starts Monday at 9 a.m. on WBZ.

