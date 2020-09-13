|
In conversation with Drew Barrymore
Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Actress, producer, director, author and entrepreneur Drew Barrymore has worn many hats in her 45 years — and she's soon to don another, as host of a new daytime talk show, "The Drew Barrymore Show," which debuts Monday on CBS. She chats with correspondent Lee Cowan about the challenges of launching a new broadcast during a pandemic, her lifelong work ethic, and what she's learned about herself from pushing limits.
