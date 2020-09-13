Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards warns Tropical Storm Sally represents a "significant threat"

CBS News Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Tropical Storm Sally is headed toward Louisiana, where it is expected to make landfall as a hurricane and could produce "life-threatening" storm surge, according to the National Hurricane Center. Watch Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and New Orleans National Weather Service meteorologist Benjamin Schott give the latest update.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Sally Forth? Tropical Storm Sally Eyes Gulf Coast

Sally Forth? Tropical Storm Sally Eyes Gulf Coast 00:34

 The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 19 is expected to become a named tropical storm over the Gulf of Mexico. According to CNN, Tropical Storm Sally is now the 18th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. Sally has already brought heavy rain and gusty winds to Florida...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Louisiana Louisiana State in the southern United States

Tropical Storm Sally Barrels Toward the Gulf Coast

 The storm is expected to bring dangerous flooding to areas of Louisiana and Mississippi, according to the National Hurricane Center.
NYTimes.com

Sally roars through Gulf, forecast to strengthen to hurricane before striking coast

 Sally is forecast to make landfall as a hurricane somewhere between southeastern Louisiana and the Mississippi-Alabama border.
USATODAY.com

John Bel Edwards John Bel Edwards 56th Governor of Louisiana

Four storm-related deaths, possibly more -Louisiana Gov [Video]

Four storm-related deaths, possibly more -Louisiana Gov

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards told reporters on Thursday there has been four storm-related deaths after Hurricane Laura ripped through the state and said he's concerned search and rescue crews could discover more fatalities.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:34Published
Chemical fire erupts in hurricane-hit Louisiana [Video]

Chemical fire erupts in hurricane-hit Louisiana

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards on Thursday asked residents in three southwestern communities to stay indoors with windows and doors shut as a plume rose from a chemical fire at a chlorine plant in an area hit by Hurricane Laura.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:23Published
Hurricane Laura could cause 'unsurvivable storm surge' [Video]

Hurricane Laura could cause 'unsurvivable storm surge'

[NFA] Hurricane Laura was expected to cause catastrophic damage and "unsurvivable storm surge" to the Gulf Coast near the Texas and Louisiana border after strengthening on Wednesday to a Category 4 storm, the National Hurricane Center said. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:16Published
Louisiana facing two possible hurricanes in 48 hours [Video]

Louisiana facing two possible hurricanes in 48 hours

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards on Sunday warned the state’s residents that tropical storm-force winds would arrive by Monday morning and they should be ready to ride out both Marco and Laura.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:51Published

National Weather Service National Weather Service United States weather agency

Wildfire smoke plumes morphs San Francisco's skyline into eerie Martian orange

 The National Weather Service said wildfires burning across Northern California caused unprecedented smoke clouds.
USATODAY.com
More than 200 evacuated in California wildfires [Video]

More than 200 evacuated in California wildfires

More than 200 people were airlifted to safety overnight after a fast-moving wildfire cut off the only road out of the Mammoth Pool Reservoir, a popular recreational site in California's Sierra National Forest. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:23Published

California Heat Wave: The Latest on the State's Weather

 Los Angeles County set a new high temperature as a cooling sea breeze remained trapped offshore, according to the National Weather Service.
NYTimes.com

Scorching heat hits California, leaving some areas without power

 Widespread highs Sunday were expected to be between 105-115 degrees, and in some areas could top 120, according to the National Weather Service.
CBS News

New Orleans New Orleans Largest city in Louisiana

Tom Brady, Drew Brees to make history in Buccaneers-Saints Week 1 opener [Video]

Tom Brady, Drew Brees to make history in Buccaneers-Saints Week 1 opener

Week 1 features the first game ever to involve two quarterbacks in their 40s: Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady and New Orleans’ Drew Brees.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 00:20Published

Endangered baby gorilla born in New Orleans

 A baby gorilla was born at the zoo in New Orleans. Audubon Zoo spokeswoman Katie Smith says keepers don't yet know the sex of the critically endangered western..
USATODAY.com
Tyler Perry Is A Billionaire [Video]

Tyler Perry Is A Billionaire

Forbes magazine has declared Tyler Perry a billionaire. Perry was raised in poverty in New Orleans. CNN reports that Perry dropped out of high school and went through a period of homelessness as he struggled as a playwright. The plays made him a star. He's produced TV shows and movies and owns one of the biggest studios in the country. "Ownership changes everything," he told Forbes.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:42Published

National Hurricane Center National Hurricane Center Division of the United States' National Weather Service

Atlantic Ocean staying busy: Hurricane center tracking four tropical disturbances this week

 The Atlantic basin isn't taking a Labor Day breather, and forecasters on Sunday were tracking multiple areas that could spin up trouble this week.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Many Without Power As Tropical Storm Sally Passes Through South Florida [Video]

Many Without Power As Tropical Storm Sally Passes Through South Florida

Tropical Storm Sally caused power outages for hundreds of Florida Power & Light customers in South Florida.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:21Published
Tropical Storm Sally Soaks South Florida [Video]

Tropical Storm Sally Soaks South Florida

Tropical Depression Nineteen became Tropical Storm Sally on Saturday afternoon, as it continued to soak South Florida.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:50Published
Tropical Storm Paulette forms in Atlantic Ocean [Video]

Tropical Storm Paulette forms in Atlantic Ocean

The hurricane season continues to be active with the formation of a new tropical storm and a depression in the last 12 hours.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:43Published

Related news from verified sources

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards warns Tropical Storm Sally represents a "significant threat"

 Tropical Storm Sally is headed toward Louisiana, where it is expected to make landfall as a hurricane and could produce "life-threatening" storm surge, according...
CBS News Also reported by •NYTimes.com

Tropical Storm Sally Could Develop Into Hurricane by Monday, U.S. Forecaster Says

 Tropical Storm Sally, off the west coast of Florida, could strengthen into a hurricane by Monday, bringing wind, heavy seas and flash flooding to the U.S. Gulf...
Newsmax

Hurricane center says 2 depressions to become tropical storms on Labor Day

 Two tropical depressions out over the Atlantic Ocean are forecast to become tropical storms on Monday as the peak of the hurricane season is just days away.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Tweets about this