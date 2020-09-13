|
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards warns Tropical Storm Sally represents a "significant threat"
Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Tropical Storm Sally is headed toward Louisiana, where it is expected to make landfall as a hurricane and could produce "life-threatening" storm surge, according to the National Hurricane Center. Watch Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and New Orleans National Weather Service meteorologist Benjamin Schott give the latest update.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Louisiana State in the southern United States
Tropical Storm Sally Barrels Toward the Gulf CoastThe storm is expected to bring dangerous flooding to areas of Louisiana and Mississippi, according to the National Hurricane Center.
NYTimes.com
Sally roars through Gulf, forecast to strengthen to hurricane before striking coastSally is forecast to make landfall as a hurricane somewhere between southeastern Louisiana and the Mississippi-Alabama border.
USATODAY.com
John Bel Edwards 56th Governor of Louisiana
Four storm-related deaths, possibly more -Louisiana Gov
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:34Published
Chemical fire erupts in hurricane-hit Louisiana
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:23Published
Hurricane Laura could cause 'unsurvivable storm surge'
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:16Published
Louisiana facing two possible hurricanes in 48 hours
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:51Published
National Weather Service United States weather agency
Wildfire smoke plumes morphs San Francisco's skyline into eerie Martian orangeThe National Weather Service said wildfires burning across Northern California caused unprecedented smoke clouds.
USATODAY.com
More than 200 evacuated in California wildfires
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:23Published
California Heat Wave: The Latest on the State's WeatherLos Angeles County set a new high temperature as a cooling sea breeze remained trapped offshore, according to the National Weather Service.
NYTimes.com
Scorching heat hits California, leaving some areas without powerWidespread highs Sunday were expected to be between 105-115 degrees, and in some areas could top 120, according to the National Weather Service.
CBS News
New Orleans Largest city in Louisiana
Tom Brady, Drew Brees to make history in Buccaneers-Saints Week 1 opener
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 00:20Published
Endangered baby gorilla born in New OrleansA baby gorilla was born at the zoo in New Orleans. Audubon Zoo spokeswoman Katie Smith says keepers don't yet know the sex of the critically endangered western..
USATODAY.com
Tyler Perry Is A Billionaire
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:42Published
National Hurricane Center Division of the United States' National Weather Service
Atlantic Ocean staying busy: Hurricane center tracking four tropical disturbances this weekThe Atlantic basin isn't taking a Labor Day breather, and forecasters on Sunday were tracking multiple areas that could spin up trouble this week.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this