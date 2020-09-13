Global  
 

Black Lives Matter march in Westminster draws about 100 people, counter-protesters

Denver Post Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
About 100 people marched through Westminster Sunday afternoon in a small Black Lives Matter demonstration that was met by a handful of counter-protesters who drove by the group in pickup trucks and muscle cars, honking their horns, flipping their middle fingers and shouting phrases like, "Loser" and "America."
