Black Lives Matter march in Westminster draws about 100 people, counter-protesters

About 100 people marched through Westminster Sunday afternoon in a small Black Lives Matter demonstration that was met by a handful of counter-protesters who drove by the group in pickup trucks and muscle cars, honking their horns, flipping their middle fingers and shouting phrases like, "Loser" and "America."


