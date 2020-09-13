Inside Donald Trump's 18 recorded interviews with Bob Woodward for his book "Rage“

Trump Just Can't Keep A Secret, And That's A Big Problem



Boasting of his 'great intel,' US President Donald J. Trump told Russian officials in 2017 about an ISIS plot so classified that he risked exposing the source. In the same year, Trump revealed to the Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte that the US had positioned submarines near North Korea. That information had previously been so closely held that even some inside the White House were caught by surprise.

