Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Inside Donald Trump's 18 recorded interviews with Bob Woodward for his book "Rage“

CBS News Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
In taped conversations with a Washington Post journalist, President Trump said he wanted to downplay the severity of the coronavirus. And the recordings reveal the President’s view on how close the United States came to nuclear war with North Korea. Scott Pelley reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump defends comments to Woodward

Trump defends comments to Woodward 01:25

 During a news conference on Thursday, President Donald Trump defended the comments he made to author Bob Woodward on March 19 about the coronavirus telling him "I wanted to always play it down."

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Donald Trump's conversations with Bob Woodard

 In taped conversations with a Washington Post journalist, President Trump said he wanted to downplay the severity of the coronavirus. And the recordings reveal..
CBS News

Bloomberg Says He’ll Spend $100 Million in Florida to Help Biden

 The move came as polls show a tight race in Florida, and after criticism that the New York billionaire had not delivered on his promise to put his fortune behind..
NYTimes.com

US election 2020: Bloomberg donates $100m for Biden in Florida

 Donald Trump has hinted he will start spending his own money in the state that could swing the race.
BBC News

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg plans to spend $100 million to help Biden in Florida

 Bloomberg vowed to "do whatever it takes to defeat Trump" after quickly endorsed Biden after spending $1 billion on a failed Democratic primary bid.
USATODAY.com

Bob Woodward Bob Woodward American journalist

Bob Woodward on President Trump downplaying the coronavirus

 Journalist Bob Woodward tells Scott Pelley he thinks President Trump "did not understand the American public" when the president revealed to Woodward he was..
CBS News

It's hard to write a tell-all book when Trump is constantly telling on himself

 (CNN)Veteran journalist Bob Woodward's new book, "Rage," hasn't even been released yet and it's already causing quite a stir. In it, President Donald Trump..
WorldNews

5 books not to miss: Bob Woodward's Trump book 'Rage,' Ayad Akhtar's 'Homeland Elegies'

 Bob Woodward's explosive Trump book "Rage" finally hits shelves Tuesday, alongside Ayad Akhtar's new novel "Homeland Elegies."
USATODAY.com

North Korea North Korea Country in East Asia

Trump Just Can't Keep A Secret, And That's A Big Problem [Video]

Trump Just Can't Keep A Secret, And That's A Big Problem

Boasting of his 'great intel,' US President Donald J. Trump told Russian officials in 2017 about an ISIS plot so classified that he risked exposing the source. In the same year, Trump revealed to the Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte that the US had positioned submarines near North Korea. That information had previously been so closely held that even some inside the White House were caught by surprise.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:43Published
Kim Jong Un inspects flood-hit area [Video]

Kim Jong Un inspects flood-hit area

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected reconstruction work in a flood-hit area of the country, state media reported on Saturday. North Korea has recently been battered by some of the wettest monsoon rains the country has ever seen. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:51Published

China’s missiles present security dilemma for Japan’s next premier

 For eight years, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been looking for ways around Japans pacifist constitution to bolster the country’s military. And in his last..
WorldNews

Scott Pelley Scott Pelley American television journalist, news anchor

Bob Woodward to discuss Trump book on "60 Minutes"

 In his first interview on Sunday for "60 Minutes," journalist Bob Woodward talks to correspondent Scott Pelley about his taped interviews with President Trump,..
CBS News

The resurrection of New York's St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church

 St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and the iconography it housed were destroyed in the attack on the World Trade Center. After almost two decades, the church is..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Keller @ Large: Should Bob Woodward Have Reported On President Trump's Coronavirus Comments Earlier? [Video]

Keller @ Large: Should Bob Woodward Have Reported On President Trump's Coronavirus Comments Earlier?

WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller talks to Northeastern University journalism professor Dan Kennedy.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 05:11Published
Kushner Calls Democrats 'Crazy' For 'Defending Baltimore', NYT Reports [Video]

Kushner Calls Democrats 'Crazy' For 'Defending Baltimore', NYT Reports

In the recently revealed interviews between President Donald Trump, his son-in-law Jared Kushner reported by journalist Bob Woodward, Baltimore managed to come up in conversation- again.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:29Published
NYT Reporter Ousted From Trump Rally [Video]

NYT Reporter Ousted From Trump Rally

President Donald Trump’s campaign staff kicked out a New York Times reporter after she noted on social media that many of his supporters were not wearing masks.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:24Published

Tweets about this