Inside Donald Trump's 18 recorded interviews with Bob Woodward for his book "Rage“
Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
In taped conversations with a Washington Post journalist, President Trump said he wanted to downplay the severity of the coronavirus. And the recordings reveal the President’s view on how close the United States came to nuclear war with North Korea. Scott Pelley reports.
