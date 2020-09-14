7 hospitalized after car crash on Golden Gate Bridge Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

Seven people were hospitalized after CHP officials say they were possibly exposed to fentanyl on the Golden Gate Bridge Sunday.



The unusual incident began when CHP officials say they responded to a 911 call regarding a vehicle swerving on the Golden Gate Bridge shortly before noon. When patrol officers arrived on scene, the car had just crashed on the Alexander Avenue off-ramp near Fort Baker. 👓 View full article

