Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

TikTok picks Oracle over Microsoft in Trump-forced sales bid

Denver Post Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
The owner of TikTok has chosen Oracle over Microsoft as its preferred suitor to buy the popular video-sharing app, according to a source familiar with the deal who was not authorized to speak publicly about it.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

ByteDance may miss U.S. deadline - report [Video]

ByteDance may miss U.S. deadline - report

ByteDance is likely to miss the deadline imposed by the Trump administration for the sale of TikTok's U.S. assets as new Chinese regulations have complicated deal talks, Bloomberg reported on Thursday...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:54Published
ByteDance investors eye bid for TikTok - sources [Video]

ByteDance investors eye bid for TikTok - sources

Some major investors in ByteDance may be eyeing bids for TikTok operations in the U.S. and elsewhere, according to Reuters sources. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:18Published
Oracle may bid for TikTok's U.S. operations - FT [Video]

Oracle may bid for TikTok's U.S. operations - FT

Oracle Corp has held preliminary talks with TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance, and was seriously considering buying the app's operations in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:14Published

Tweets about this