Hot and dry Labor Day weekend ahead, but first some smoke from California wildfires

SeattlePI.com Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
While Labor Day usually marks the end of summer, Seattleites can expect a blast of heat and above-average temps this weekend and going into next week. But first, smoke from nearby wildfires may make the skies hazy and milky on Friday. NWS Seattle forecasts a warm and sunny Friday with temperatures in the 70s to mid 80s on Friday. Saturday and Sunday will also remain dry with highs in the mid 80s expected. Along the coast, temperatures will be slightly cooler and in the the mid 70s on Friday.
Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Published
News video: Smoke moving into the valley this weekend

Smoke moving into the valley this weekend 01:30

 Smoke from western wildfires will be filling into Idaho this weekend.

