Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mr. Woodward? The President, Spilling Across the Border, Joaquin Phoenix

CBS News Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Donald Trump's conversations with Bob Woodward; Then, a different kind of border crisis: toxic waste in the Tijuana River spilling into California; Joaquin Phoenix: The 60 Minutes interview
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bob Woodward Bob Woodward American journalist

A new perspective on Trump's charm offensive with North Korea

 (CNN)For a moment during the early days of the Trump administration, then-Defense Secretary James Mattis thought the US might be on the threshold of war that..
WorldNews

Kim Jong Un's fawning letters to Donald Trump revealed in Bob Woodward book

 New details have emerged about the rollercoaster relationship between US President Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, including what the pair..
New Zealand Herald

Sanders says she "would not have encouraged" Woodward access to Trump

 The former White House press secretary said she wouldn't have encouraged the "level of access" Bob Woodward had to the president.
CBS News

Bob Woodward book: Trump staff 'shocked' by his behaviour behind the scenes

 About halfway through Watergate journalist Bob Woodward's new book on Donald Trump, there is a telling quote from the President's son-in-law, Jared Kushner."In..
New Zealand Herald

Trump claims he "up-played" coronavirus

 The president previously told the Washington Post's Bob Woodward he "always wanted to play it down."
CBS News

Joaquin Phoenix Joaquin Phoenix American actor and producer

Joaquin Phoenix: The 60 Minutes Interview

 Anderson Cooper gets the actor to open up about his childhood, his nervousness on set, and how he felt about his "Joker" character.
CBS News

Joaquin Phoenix: The 60 Minutes interview

 Ten years ago, 60 Minutes met a team of scientists at Carnegie Mellon University who had begun to decode simple thoughts inside the brain. Now they've moved on..
CBS News

Why do awards make Joaquin Phoenix uncomfortable?

 Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix reveals why awards make him slightly uncomfortable.
CBS News

Joaquin Phoenix and family on River Phoenix's legacy and influence

 In an interview with 60 Minutes, the Oscar winner and his family say they still feel River's presence in their lives.
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

President Trump contradicts health officials on vaccine distribution timeline

 As the nation approaches 200,000 coronavirus deaths, President Trump continues to insist vaccines will be available for mass distribution by April, contradicting..
CBS News

Republicans pushing ahead to fill Ginsburg’s vacated seat

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is vowing to hold a vote on President Trump’s eventual Supreme Court nominee, despite blocking former President..
CBS News

Supreme Court vacancy shakes up presidential election

 This Saturday, President Trump continued his campaign trail with a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, as voters anxiously speculated who he might pick to..
CBS News

Trump administration insists UN sanctions on Iran are restored. No, they're not, says United Nations

 Trump administration declares that UN sanctions eased against Iran as part of a nuclear accord have been reimposed. It is virtually alone in this.
USATODAY.com

TikTok Apparently Saved as Trump OKs Last-Minute Oracle-Walmart Deal

 TikTok users around the U.S. are probably sighing with relief, 'cause President Trump appears to now be cool with the social media app partnering up with Oracle..
TMZ.com

California California State in the western United States

Wildfires continue to devastate the West Coast

 Wildfires continue to rip through the West Coast, and California is taking the brunt of the damage. One firefighter has died battling the blazes. Lilia Luciano..
CBS News

Firefighter who died battling California blaze mourned as wildfires rage

 Blazes in the state have so far destroyed 3.5 million acres.
CBS News

Firefighter dies in California wildfire sparked by gender reveal

 The death toll from the unrelenting Western wildfires continues to climb as officials confirm the death of a firefighter who was killed battling the El Dorado..
CBS News

AP Top Stories July 17

 Here's the latest for Friday, July 17: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says her cancer has returned; The Pentagon bans the confederate flag on military..
USATODAY.com

In California: Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies; Snow Fire threatens Palm Springs area

 Plus: Doris Day house listed for $7.4 million, schools reopen for a price, N95 masks recalled.
USATODAY.com

Tijuana River Tijuana River river in the United States of America

Toxic waste in the Tijuana River spilling into California

 Beaches are being polluted and communities, including the Navy SEALs and Border Patrol, are getting sick from the waste. Lesley Stahl reports.
CBS News

A different kind of border crisis: toxic waste in the Tijuana River spilling into California

 Beaches are being polluted and communities, including the Navy SEALs and Border Patrol, are getting sick from the waste. Lesley Stahl reports.
CBS News

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Mr. Woodward? The President, Spilling Across the Border, Joaquin Phoenix

 Donald Trump's conversations with Bob Woodward; Then, a different kind of border crisis: toxic waste in the Tijuana River spilling into California; Joaquin...
CBS News

Toxic waste in the Tijuana River spilling into California

 Beaches are being polluted and communities, including the Navy SEALs and Border Patrol, are getting sick from the waste. Lesley Stahl reports.
CBS News


Tweets about this

Chinobong

GZRpenis RT @AllanCooper: A different kind of border crisis: toxic waste in the Tijuana River spilling into California - CBS News. How is it possibl… 11 hours ago

sacpaaz

So. AZ Cattlemen RT @MarkSKrikorian: via @60Minutes -- A different kind of border crisis: toxic waste in the Tijuana River spilling into California https://… 5 days ago

yihsuan_shih

Nicole Shih 石宜瑄 Donald Trump's conversations with Bob Woodward; Then, a different kind of border crisis: toxic waste in the Tijuana… https://t.co/C8XzFPa17l 5 days ago

MarkSKrikorian

Mark Krikorian via @60Minutes -- A different kind of border crisis: toxic waste in the Tijuana River spilling into California https://t.co/ndMsE2y7VL 5 days ago

tuckfruck1

tuckfruck A different kind of border crisis: toxic waste in the Tijuana River spilling into California - CBS News https://t.co/7MUhwpGaWw 5 days ago

catloversiesta

Rhonda RT @Kinnison_USA: @andersoncooper @Acosta @KateBolduan @jaketapper @kaitlancollins This is what you should be asking Congress and Trump thi… 6 days ago

suzeebailey

Suzee Chulick-Bailey A different kind of border crisis: toxic waste in the Tijuana River spilling into California - CBS News https://t.co/0WUaigHLXF 6 days ago

AliciaPurcell8

Alicia Purcell RT @MotherOfMen_: A different kind of border crisis: toxic waste in the Tijuana River spilling into California https://t.co/JQh0Fq2HIz 6 days ago