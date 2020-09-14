|
Mr. Woodward? The President, Spilling Across the Border, Joaquin Phoenix
Donald Trump's conversations with Bob Woodward; Then, a different kind of border crisis: toxic waste in the Tijuana River spilling into California; Joaquin Phoenix: The 60 Minutes interview
Bob Woodward American journalist
A new perspective on Trump's charm offensive with North Korea(CNN)For a moment during the early days of the Trump administration, then-Defense Secretary James Mattis thought the US might be on the threshold of war that..
WorldNews
Kim Jong Un's fawning letters to Donald Trump revealed in Bob Woodward bookNew details have emerged about the rollercoaster relationship between US President Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, including what the pair..
New Zealand Herald
Sanders says she "would not have encouraged" Woodward access to TrumpThe former White House press secretary said she wouldn't have encouraged the "level of access" Bob Woodward had to the president.
CBS News
Bob Woodward book: Trump staff 'shocked' by his behaviour behind the scenesAbout halfway through Watergate journalist Bob Woodward's new book on Donald Trump, there is a telling quote from the President's son-in-law, Jared Kushner."In..
New Zealand Herald
Trump claims he "up-played" coronavirusThe president previously told the Washington Post's Bob Woodward he "always wanted to play it down."
CBS News
Joaquin Phoenix American actor and producer
Joaquin Phoenix: The 60 Minutes InterviewAnderson Cooper gets the actor to open up about his childhood, his nervousness on set, and how he felt about his "Joker" character.
CBS News
Joaquin Phoenix: The 60 Minutes interviewTen years ago, 60 Minutes met a team of scientists at Carnegie Mellon University who had begun to decode simple thoughts inside the brain. Now they've moved on..
CBS News
Why do awards make Joaquin Phoenix uncomfortable?Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix reveals why awards make him slightly uncomfortable.
CBS News
Joaquin Phoenix and family on River Phoenix's legacy and influenceIn an interview with 60 Minutes, the Oscar winner and his family say they still feel River's presence in their lives.
CBS News
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
President Trump contradicts health officials on vaccine distribution timelineAs the nation approaches 200,000 coronavirus deaths, President Trump continues to insist vaccines will be available for mass distribution by April, contradicting..
CBS News
Republicans pushing ahead to fill Ginsburg’s vacated seatSenate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is vowing to hold a vote on President Trump’s eventual Supreme Court nominee, despite blocking former President..
CBS News
Supreme Court vacancy shakes up presidential electionThis Saturday, President Trump continued his campaign trail with a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, as voters anxiously speculated who he might pick to..
CBS News
Trump administration insists UN sanctions on Iran are restored. No, they're not, says United NationsTrump administration declares that UN sanctions eased against Iran as part of a nuclear accord have been reimposed. It is virtually alone in this.
USATODAY.com
TikTok Apparently Saved as Trump OKs Last-Minute Oracle-Walmart DealTikTok users around the U.S. are probably sighing with relief, 'cause President Trump appears to now be cool with the social media app partnering up with Oracle..
TMZ.com
California State in the western United States
Wildfires continue to devastate the West CoastWildfires continue to rip through the West Coast, and California is taking the brunt of the damage. One firefighter has died battling the blazes. Lilia Luciano..
CBS News
Firefighter who died battling California blaze mourned as wildfires rageBlazes in the state have so far destroyed 3.5 million acres.
CBS News
Firefighter dies in California wildfire sparked by gender revealThe death toll from the unrelenting Western wildfires continues to climb as officials confirm the death of a firefighter who was killed battling the El Dorado..
CBS News
AP Top Stories July 17Here's the latest for Friday, July 17: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says her cancer has returned; The Pentagon bans the confederate flag on military..
USATODAY.com
In California: Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies; Snow Fire threatens Palm Springs areaPlus: Doris Day house listed for $7.4 million, schools reopen for a price, N95 masks recalled.
USATODAY.com
Tijuana River river in the United States of America
Toxic waste in the Tijuana River spilling into CaliforniaBeaches are being polluted and communities, including the Navy SEALs and Border Patrol, are getting sick from the waste. Lesley Stahl reports.
CBS News
A different kind of border crisis: toxic waste in the Tijuana River spilling into CaliforniaBeaches are being polluted and communities, including the Navy SEALs and Border Patrol, are getting sick from the waste. Lesley Stahl reports.
CBS News
