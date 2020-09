Carson Wentz, Zach Ertz show Eagles have more problems than just a porous offensive line Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Zach Ertz dropped a critical fourth-down pass a few days after a reported "animated discussion" with GM Howie Roseman.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this