On This Day: 14 September 2003

In 2003, Madonna launched her first children's book in London. (Sept. 14)
 
Madonna will reportedly celebrate 62nd birthday with trip to Jamaica [Video]

The Vogue hitmaker isn't letting the Covid-19 crisis affect her big day.

Madonna hints at biopic written by Diablo Cody [Video]

Madonna has teased fans with a new film project, a music-orientated script she is developing with Tully screenwriter Diablo Cody.

Drake Shatters Another Billboard Record [Video]

Drake continues to break music and entertainment records. The popular rapper has broken the record for the most top 10 hits in the history of the Billboard Hot 100. His appearances on DJ Khaled's "Popstar" and "Greece" have ranked on the Hot 100 at number 3 and number 8. With those two singles, Drake now has his 39th and 40th entries in the Top 10. According to CNN, Drake's newest singles surpass Madonna's previous record-holding title of 38.

Former UK leaders unite to slam Boris Johnson on Brexit plan

 LONDON (AP) — Two former British prime ministers who played crucial roles in bringing peace to Northern Ireland joined forces Sunday to urge lawmakers to..
WorldNews
Revellers head out before rule of 6 comes into force [Video]

Revellers head out before rule of 6 comes into force

Revellers have been out on the town in London making the most of the final weekend before the "rule of six" coronavirus restrictions come into force. The rule of ‘6’ is being introduced from Monday, banning social gatherings of more than six people. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Liverpool beat Leeds in thriller, Newcastle, Arsenal also start with wins

 LONDON, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- Liverpool kicked off their title defense with a thrilling 4-3 win over newly promoted Leeds United as Mohamed Salah scored a..
WorldNews
British Design Icon Terence Conran Has Died At 88 [Video]

British Design Icon Terence Conran Has Died At 88

Famed British designer Terence Conran died peacefully at home on Saturday. He was 88. After studying textile design in London, Conran founded Habitat in 1964, which went on to become a national and international chain. Eight years later, the designer opened the first Conran Shop, then opened additional stores in cities including Paris and New York. Conran founded the Design Museum in London in 1989 and was also a famed restauranteur.

INSIDE THE ICU: Lessons learned treating COVID patients at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital [Video]

INSIDE THE ICU: Lessons learned treating COVID patients at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital

The state as a whole is reporting even fewer positive tests each day. So what does that actually look like inside the ICU? What lessons have health care providers learned?

University Of Illinois Hospital Nurses Enter Day Three Of Strike [Video]

University Of Illinois Hospital Nurses Enter Day Three Of Strike

The University of Illinois Hospital nurses' strike has entered day three.

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast [Video]

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

It will be a fairly nice day today with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. We can expect few clouds with possibly some haze due to smoke from the wildfires out west. A warm front will move..

