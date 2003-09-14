On This Day: 14 September 2003

Revellers head out before rule of 6 comes into force



Revellers have been out on the town in London making the most of the final weekend before the "rule of six" coronavirus restrictions come into force. The rule of '6' is being introduced from Monday, banning social gatherings of more than six people.

