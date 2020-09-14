Global  
 

ShowBiz Minute: Boyega, Swift, Box Office

USATODAY.com Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Perfume brand says cutting John Boyega from ad was mistep; Taylor Swift returns to ACM Awards for "Folklore" premiere; North American box office muted and "Mulan" fizzles in China. (14 Sept.)
 
Trending: Robin Thicke to be a dad again, John Boyega feels like his character was "pushed to the side" in Star Wars movie, and

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now....

John Boyega calls out Disney for sidelining diverse 'Star Wars' characters

In a recent interview with 'British GQ,' Boyega suggested that he and other diverse cast members were "pushed aside" in the franchise's sequels.

Taylor Swift returning to ACM Awards for live Betty debut

Taylor Swift is heading back to the Academy of Country Music Awards for the first time in seven years for the premiere performance of new material from her hit album Folklore.

Taylor Swift returns to ACM Awards after 7 years for first live 'Folklore' performance

 Taylor Swift is returning to the ACM Awards after seven years to sing "Betty," her first live performance off her "Folklore" album.
USATODAY.com
K-pop legends BTS talk 2020 success

Following a record-breaking 2019, boyband BTS reached new heights with hit "Dynamite" getting U.S. Billboard success. But they wish they could celebrate with their fans. Caroline Malone reports.

"Boycott Mulan" trends after movie's release

 Many are calling for a boycott because of something the star of the film has said, too.
CBS News
Movies to watch in September

The live action remake of Mulan, a horror flick with Tom Holland a grittyMarvel movie are among several movies set to be released this September.

King cobra sparks panic after slithering into office during night shift

A king cobra caused a panic after slithering into an office while the staff were working on the night shift. The employees were preparing to leave in the early hours of the morning when the 13ft..

