ShowBiz Minute: Boyega, Swift, Box Office
Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Perfume brand says cutting John Boyega from ad was mistep; Taylor Swift returns to ACM Awards for "Folklore" premiere; North American box office muted and "Mulan" fizzles in China. (14 Sept.)
