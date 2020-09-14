Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus updates: Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak criticizes Donald Trump rally; South Korea eases physical distancing rules; 194K US deaths

USATODAY.com Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak criticizes Donald Trump indoor rally; South Korea eases physical distancing rules; US nears 195K deaths. Latest COVID news.
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Gov. Steve Sisolak issues statement on President Trump’s visit to Nevada

Gov. Steve Sisolak issues statement on President Trump’s visit to Nevada 00:49

 Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a statement on President Trump’s visit to Nevada.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Steve Sisolak Steve Sisolak 30th Governor of Nevada

Trump holds rally in defiance of Covid restrictions [Video]

Trump holds rally in defiance of Covid restrictions

Donald Trump has defied Covid-19 regulations by staging a large indoorelection rally in Las Vegas. Nevada governor Steve Sisolak, who has restrictedindoor and outdoor gatherings to 50 people since may, said the 'reckless'rally showed Mr Trump 'doesn't believe the rules apply to him'.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published

Trump plans Nevada rally despite coronavirus restrictions on large gatherings

 President Trump is moving ahead with plans to hold a rally in Nevada despite coronavirus concerns raised by Governor Sisolak and local authorities about large..
CBS News

Nevada Nevada State in the United States

Trump holds first indoor campaign rally since June

 President Trump is continuing his visit to the West after spending the weekend in Nevada. He held his first indoor rally in Las Vegas, despite state regulations..
CBS News

Trump holds first indoor rally in months, defying Nevada orders and angering governor

 President Trump is facing criticism for holding his first indoor rally in months Sunday night in Nevada, defying orders from the state's governor prohibiting..
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump's campaign strategy "is to create panic," Jeh Johnson says

 The former Homeland Security secretary said Mr. Trump's campaign strategy "is to create panic and instill fear in the American people."
CBS News

Watch live: Trump makes West Coast swing as deadly wildfires spread

 President Trump is making a rare West Coast swing, making both an official stop and a campaign stop.
CBS News

US West Coast fires: Is Trump right to blame forest management?

 Is poor management of forests to blame for deadly fires in the United States?
BBC News

President Trump's Indoor Rally Flouts Science, COVID-19 Precautions

 President Trump knows preventing the spread of coronavirus requires social distancing, wearing masks and avoiding large gatherings -- especially indoors ... yet..
TMZ.com

South Korea South Korea Country in East Asia

Microsoft will have more than 150 xCloud games when it launches tomorrow

 Microsoft is revealing today that the company will have more than 150 games to stream through its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription service tomorrow. Known..
The Verge
S. Korea aims for semiconductor self-sufficiency [Video]

S. Korea aims for semiconductor self-sufficiency

The South Korean government has teamed up with Samsung at a national nanofab center, where researchers hope to cut reliance on Japanese supplies and make more materials on home soil. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:12Published

Coronavirus: South Korea's Covid detectives

 Contact tracers battle long hours and awkward conversations as they try to get suspected carriers to co-operate.
BBC News

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Ladakh BJP MP Namgyal tests Covid-19 positive in UT, advised quarantine

 BJP MP Namgyal urged all those who had come in contact with him over the last few days to go for self-isolation and undertake Covid-19 test. He participated in..
IndiaTimes

Parliament meeting in extraordinary times; make it memorable one: Naidu to MPs

 Parliament is "seized" of the crisis as seven Rajya Sabha panels have discussed during the inter-session period the various aspects of the pandemic, contingent..
IndiaTimes
Last rites of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh performed at Bihar's Hasanpur Ghat [Video]

Last rites of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh performed at Bihar's Hasanpur Ghat

Last rites of former union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh performed at Hasanpur Ghat in Mahnar, Vaishali District on September 14. Veteran politician and former RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh died on September 13 at AIIMS, Delhi. The 74-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19 in June and was being treated for post COVID complications at the hospital in the national capital. Singh was a close aide of Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:37Published
Hyderabad School Parents Association holds unique protest for GO-46 violation by private schools [Video]

Hyderabad School Parents Association holds unique protest for GO-46 violation by private schools

Hyderabad School Parents Association held protest on September 14 in Hyderabad. Association members came up with a unique way to protest against policies of private schools during COVID-19. Protestors set up two boxes, complaint box and flower box. Parents claimed that violation of GO-46 by private schools. One of the protestors said, "We have been asking an appointment with the Director of School Education, but haven't received one so far. Therefore we are sending him a complaint along with a flower."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:06Published

Related videos from verified sources

Trump Slanders Obama [Video]

Trump Slanders Obama

During a campaign rally in Henderson, Nevada, President Donald Trump led the crowd to chant “lock him up” against former President Barack Obama.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:26Published
President Trump's weekend rallies spark criticism [Video]

President Trump's weekend rallies spark criticism

Today President Trump will leave Nevada after a series of rallies and events. The president is trying to turn this now blue state red in November, and he's drawing a lot of criticism.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:01Published
Trump’s Super-Spreader Rally [Video]

Trump’s Super-Spreader Rally

Steve Sisolak blasted President Donald Trump for flouting coronavirus restrictions and holding an indoor rally.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:53Published

Tweets about this