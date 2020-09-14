Coronavirus updates: Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak criticizes Donald Trump rally; South Korea eases physical distancing rules; 194K US deaths

Hyderabad School Parents Association holds unique protest for GO-46 violation by private schools



Hyderabad School Parents Association held protest on September 14 in Hyderabad. Association members came up with a unique way to protest against policies of private schools during COVID-19. Protestors set up two boxes, complaint box and flower box. Parents claimed that violation of GO-46 by private schools. One of the protestors said, "We have been asking an appointment with the Director of School Education, but haven't received one so far. Therefore we are sending him a complaint along with a flower."

Credit: ANI Duration: 02:06 Published on January 1, 1970