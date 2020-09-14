Global  
 

Drew Barrymore on new daytime talk show, motherhood and being a protective parent

CBS News Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Actress and producer Drew Barrymore starts a new chapter as the host and executive producer of "The Drew Barrymore Show." She talks to Gayle King about why she's ready to be a talk show host and the life lessons she shares with her daughters.
