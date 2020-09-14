Global  
 

Trump targets ballot drop boxes in effort to discredit vote-by-mail

CBS News Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
The president's attempt to cast doubt on the security of ballot drop boxes comes as more states are embracing the devices.
Trump says he will nominate Ginsburg replacement by end of week

 President Trump told reporters it is his duty to nominate a Supreme Court justice after Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday. CBS News has learned two women are among..
CBS News
Trump casts doubt on Ginsburg's dying wish [Video]

Trump casts doubt on Ginsburg's dying wish

[NFA] President Donald Trump on Monday sought to discredit Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's family's statement that her last wish was the next president appoint her successor, saying without evidence it could have been from someone else. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:51Published

Trump says he'll name SCOTUS nominee by end of week

 President Donald Trump says five women are being vetted to become his nominee for the Supreme Court, replacing the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. He says..
USATODAY.com

Trump would prefer vote on Supreme Court nominee before election

 The president suggested his nomination could come Saturday, and he also said he's considering five women for the job.
CBS News

Pence says Trump has an "obligation" to quickly name Supreme Court nominee

 Vice President Mike Pence defended President Trump's push to confirm a new justice to the Supreme Court before Election Day, telling "CBS Evening News" anchor..
CBS News

