Mike Ditka to Newsmax TV: Protesting at NFL Games 'Makes No Sense to Me' Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Former National Football League player and coach Mike Ditka told Newsmax TV on Monday that he doesn't understand why football players are protesting police brutality and racial injustice. "It's not a complicated thing," Ditka said on "National Report" on Monday. "You play... πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Favre on Ditka (August 8th, 1998)



Brett Favre, Mike Holmgren, and Santana Dotson weigh in on Saints head coach Mike Ditka before a preseason game. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 01:21 Published on August 2, 2020

Tweets about this