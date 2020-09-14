Global  
 

Gulf Coast prepares as Tropical Storm Sally strengthens

CBS News Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Less than three weeks after Hurricane Laura, America's Gulf Coast is preparing for another potentially devastating storm. Tropical Storm Sally is gaining strength in the Gulf of Mexico. It's forecast to become a hurricane Monday, before making landfall sometime Tuesday, likely in Eastern Louisiana. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli is following this storm.
