Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Candace Owens Mocks LeBron James’ Complaining About Racism: ‘Give Me Some Of That’

Daily Caller Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
‘He’s got a white gardener, a white chef’
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Candace Owens Attacks LeBron James Over Racism Stance

 Conservative political commentator Candace Owens has called out LeBron James for speaking about his tough life as a black man while living in the lap of luxury....
Newsmax


Tweets about this