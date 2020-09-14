Global
Candace Owens Mocks LeBron James’ Complaining About Racism: ‘Give Me Some Of That’
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Candace Owens Mocks LeBron James’ Complaining About Racism: ‘Give Me Some Of That’
Monday, 14 September 2020
2 hours ago
)
‘He’s got a white gardener, a white chef’
Candace Owens Attacks LeBron James Over Racism Stance
Conservative political commentator Candace Owens has called out LeBron James for speaking about his tough life as a black man while living in the lap of luxury....
Newsmax
1 hour ago
