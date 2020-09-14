Candace Owens Mocks LeBron James’ Complaining About Racism: ‘Give Me Some Of That’ Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

‘He’s got a white gardener, a white chef’ 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Candace Owens Attacks LeBron James Over Racism Stance Conservative political commentator Candace Owens has called out LeBron James for speaking about his tough life as a black man while living in the lap of luxury....

Newsmax 1 hour ago





Tweets about this

