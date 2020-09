‘I Don’t Identify As Gay, But I Do Identify As Bisexual’: Andrew Gillum Reveals To Tamron Hall Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

Former Tallahassee mayor and Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum has come out as bisexual in an interview with Tamron Hall. 👓 View full article

0

