Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jason Ravnsborg, South Dakota's Attorney General, Investigated in Fatal Crash

NYTimes.com Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Gov. Kristi Noem said that the attorney general, Jason Ravnsborg, was in a car crash on Saturday night that left one person dead. Mr. Ravnsborg said he was “fully cooperating with the investigation.”
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jason Ravnsborg Jason Ravnsborg American attorney, veteran, and politician


South Dakota South Dakota State in the United States

Research: Sturgis Rally Likely A Superspreader Event For COVID-19 [Video]

Research: Sturgis Rally Likely A Superspreader Event For COVID-19

A new research paper on the spread of COVID-19 from the Sturgis motorcycle rally in South Dakota last month has generated both attention and skepticism. According to HuffPost, the paper claims that the 10-day event led to nearly 267,000 cases around the country. But that figure is far higher than the number of cases public health departments have linked directly to the festival, not to mention the state's Republican governor.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Coronavirus updates: Dakotas take hit after Sturgis rally; schools back off classroom learning; Europe sees increase in cases

 Dakotas cases rise after Sturgis rally; schools back off in-class learning: Europe struggles with bump in cases: COVID-19 news.
USATODAY.com
CDC: America's Children, Teens Are Killing Themselves At An Increasingly Higher Rate [Video]

CDC: America's Children, Teens Are Killing Themselves At An Increasingly Higher Rate

A sobering new report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests suicide rates for children and young adults are still on the rise. According to HuffPost, youth suicide has been a public health crisis in the United States for years. The national suicide rate among 10- to 24-year-olds in the U.S. was mostly stable at the start of the 2000s. However, it rose by 57% from 2007 to 2018. That's an alarming jump from 6.8 deaths per 100,000 in 2007 to 10.7 deaths per 100,000 in 2018. The sobering new report reveals Alaska had the highest youth suicide rate, followed by South Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, and New Mexico.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published

4 workers at Smithfield plant died; feds fine company $13,494

 Regulators say meat processor failed to protect workers at plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, from coronavirus.
CBS News

Kristi Noem Kristi Noem Governor of South Dakota

Face It: Trump Really Wants His Face On Mt. Rushmore [Video]

Face It: Trump Really Wants His Face On Mt. Rushmore

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was faced with a tricky etiquette question last year regarding the White House. According to CNN, Trump aides reached out to her about the process of adding an additional president to Mount Rushmore. Specifically, they were interested in adding the face of President Donald J. Trump. So when Trump arrived in South Dakota for his July Fourth celebrations, Gov. Noem greeted him with a four-foot replica of Mount Rushmore that included his face.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published

Related videos from verified sources

2 Executives At Fargo Company Killed In South Dakota Crash [Video]

2 Executives At Fargo Company Killed In South Dakota Crash

Two executives of an agriculture equipment dealer who were lifelong friends have died in a highway crash in South Dakota, according to the company. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Smithfield Foods pork plant faces OSHA fine from outbreak

 SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Federal regulators said Thursday they have cited Smithfield Foods for failing to protect employees from exposure to the coronavirus at...
SeattlePI.com


Tweets about this

gardengirlove

➕marianne➕ RT @CSPI: After more than 200 meatpacking workers have died from COVID-19, officials at @OSHA_DOL issue slaps on the wrist to JBS and Smith… 30 minutes ago

Tattoo__Johnny

TattooJohnny RT @jamieson: Want to know what a worker's life is worth in America? More than 1,000 workers at Smithfield's Sioux Falls SD plant contract… 31 minutes ago

JeanMStar

Jean Morningstar RT @jwjnational: Four workers died from #COVID19 at a @SmithfieldFoods plant. They died bc Smithfield "willfully" and "repeatedly" violated… 2 hours ago

janeite88

janeite88 4 meat workers at a Smithfield plant died from COVID-19 — the feds fined the company $13,494… https://t.co/zD7YFuuVrM 5 hours ago

CSPI

CSPI After more than 200 meatpacking workers have died from COVID-19, officials at @OSHA_DOL issue slaps on the wrist to… https://t.co/B6jFAAGrva 5 hours ago

higginsdunn

Noah Higgins-Dunn More than 200 meat plant workers in the U.S. have died of covid-19. Federal regulators just issued two modest fines… https://t.co/sgcUMOkbYK 6 hours ago

SwiftinNH

Matt Swift RT @fightfor15: More than 1,000 workers at a @SmithfieldFoods plant in Sioux, South Dakota tested positive for the virus, and four of them… 12 hours ago

92exchangestre1

92exchangestreet RT @SenSherrodBrown: Over 1,200 workers infected & four died from COVID-19 at Smithfield's plant this spring.   The Trump Admin FINALLY fin… 13 hours ago