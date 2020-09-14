|
Jason Ravnsborg, South Dakota's Attorney General, Investigated in Fatal Crash
Gov. Kristi Noem said that the attorney general, Jason Ravnsborg, was in a car crash on Saturday night that left one person dead. Mr. Ravnsborg said he was “fully cooperating with the investigation.”
