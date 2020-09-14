Global  
 

South Dakota AG struck, killed a pedestrian with car; initially said he thought he hit a deer, officials say

USATODAY.com Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg told authorities he thought he hit a deer on Saturday night when he struck and killed a pedestrian.
 
Jason Ravnsborg, South Dakota's Attorney General, Investigated in Fatal Crash

 Gov. Kristi Noem said that the attorney general, Jason Ravnsborg, was in a car crash on Saturday night that left one person dead. Mr. Ravnsborg said he was..
NYTimes.com

South Dakota AG struck, killed a pedestrian with car; initially said he thought he hit a deer, officials say

 South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg told authorities he thought he hit a deer on Saturday night when he struck and killed a pedestrian.  
USATODAY.com

