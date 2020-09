'The Drew Barrymore Show' Set For Big Debut On Pittsburgh's CW



Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David have a preview of today's premiere of The Drew Barrymore Show! Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 03:14 Published 58 minutes ago

The Drew Barrymore Show Premieres On CBS



Watch the show every weekday at 9 a.m. on CBS3. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 03:10 Published 4 hours ago