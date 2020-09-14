Astronomers Announce Possible Sign of Life on Venus
Monday, 14 September 2020 () An international team of astronomers Monday announced the discovery of a rare gas molecule — phosphine — in the clouds of Venus, which may be the first solid evidence of extraterrestrial life in the solar system
