Astronomers Announce Possible Sign of Life on Venus

VOA News Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
An international team of astronomers Monday announced the discovery of a rare gas molecule — phosphine — in the clouds of Venus, which may be the first solid evidence of extraterrestrial life in the solar system
 Scientists say they've detected in the harshly acidic clouds of Venus a gas called phosphine that indicates microbes may inhabit Earth's inhospitable neighbor, a tantalizing sign of potential life beyond Earth. Joe Davies reports.

