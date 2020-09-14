|
Hurricane Sally bears down on U.S. Gulf Coast
Parts of Louisiana and Mississippi are being warned to expect huge storm surges as Hurricane Sally closes in on the Gulf Coast. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist, Jeff Berardelli, joins CBSN with a closer look at where and when the storm is expected to hit.
