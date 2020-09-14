Global  
 

Hurricane Sally bears down on U.S. Gulf Coast

CBS News Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Parts of Louisiana and Mississippi are being warned to expect huge storm surges as Hurricane Sally closes in on the Gulf Coast. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist, Jeff Berardelli, joins CBSN with a closer look at where and when the storm is expected to hit.
Louisiana Louisiana State in the southern United States

