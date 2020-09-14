|
Life on Venus? Astronomers spot phosphine, a hint of life in planet's clouds
Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Astronomers spot the chemical signature of phosphine, a noxious gas that on Earth is only associated with life, in Venus' clouds.
