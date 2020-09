WEB EXTRA Joe Biden on debating President Trump



Joe Biden and President Trump are scheduled to debate three times before election day. The first is September 29. Wednesday during a briefing in Delaware, Mr. Biden said: “ I'd love to have is a.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:42 Published 2 weeks ago

Biden: 'I'm looking forward to debating the President'



On Wednesday, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden told reporters that he "looks forward" to debating president Donald Trump Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:56 Published 2 weeks ago