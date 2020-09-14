Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Museum of Pop Culture, Burke Museum to reopen this week with new safety protocols

SeattlePI.com Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
With Seattle's beaches and parks closed as wildfire smoke lingers in the sky, many Seattleites may be searching for a well-ventilated activity to do this week. And luckily, there may be a new indoor reprieve, as both the Museum of Pop Culture and Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture will reopen this week. Both museums will follow new safety protocols that include enhanced sanitation measures, limiting capacity and requiring both guests and employees to wear face coverings. Timed ticket entry will also be mandated by both museums to enforce social distancing, and any hands-on exhibits will remain closed for now.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Digital Trends - Published
News video: Apple's New Stuff & iOS 14; Actress Holland Roden From 'No Escape' | Digital Trends Live 9.16.20

Apple's New Stuff & iOS 14; Actress Holland Roden From 'No Escape' | Digital Trends Live 9.16.20

 On Digital Trends Live today: Actress Holland Roden joins us to talk about her new movie 'No Escape' and her venture into van life; A/V Editor Jaron Schneider lets us in on his favorite new headphones for 2020; It's Wednesday, so that means it's time for TBD, a weekly confluence of tech and pop...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Virtual New York Fashion Week Featuring Designers With Life During The Pandemic On Their Minds [Video]

Virtual New York Fashion Week Featuring Designers With Life During The Pandemic On Their Minds

One show that COVID-19 is not canceling is New York Fashion Week. Some of the world’s top designers are showing virtually, but a few are still making it happen in-person. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:01Published
Black Lives Matter supporters protest against killing of Daniel Prude in Rochester, New York [Video]

Black Lives Matter supporters protest against killing of Daniel Prude in Rochester, New York

Black Lives Matter protesters march through the streets of Rochester, New York, on Monday night (September 14). The filmer, a BLM activist, said that ''protesters stopped at various locations..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:33Published
Pullman Porter Museum Director Says His Facebook Page Was Hacked And Used To Scam People [Video]

Pullman Porter Museum Director Says His Facebook Page Was Hacked And Used To Scam People

Getting hacked on Facebook is nothing new, but on Tuesday night, the director of a historic Chicago museum said that hackers have been using his account to scam people online. CBS 2's Tara Molina..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:37Published

Tweets about this