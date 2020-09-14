Museum of Pop Culture, Burke Museum to reopen this week with new safety protocols
Monday, 14 September 2020 () With Seattle's beaches and parks closed as wildfire smoke lingers in the sky, many Seattleites may be searching for a well-ventilated activity to do this week. And luckily, there may be a new indoor reprieve, as both the Museum of Pop Culture and Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture will reopen this week. Both museums will follow new safety protocols that include enhanced sanitation measures, limiting capacity and requiring both guests and employees to wear face coverings. Timed ticket entry will also be mandated by both museums to enforce social distancing, and any hands-on exhibits will remain closed for now.
On Digital Trends Live today: Actress Holland Roden joins us to talk about her new movie 'No Escape' and her venture into van life; A/V Editor Jaron Schneider lets us in on his favorite new headphones for 2020; It's Wednesday, so that means it's time for TBD, a weekly confluence of tech and pop...