Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2020 Daily Trail Markers: Wisconsin Supreme Court rules Green Party won't be on the ballot in the state

CBS News Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Meanwhile, Pennsylvania can't certify its November ballot until the state Supreme Court decides whether the Green Party will be on it.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published
News video: Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects Green bid for ballot access

Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects Green bid for ballot access 00:21

 The Wisconsin Supreme Court has rejected a request by the Green Party presidential candidate to be added to the state's November ballot.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Wisconsin Supreme Court Wisconsin Supreme Court The highest court in the U.S. state of Wisconsin


Green Party of the United States Green Party of the United States Political party in the United States

Dispute over candidates delays Pennsylvania's mail-in ballots

 Ballots in Pennsylvania should have been mailed out on Monday, but legal issues have delayed the process. Democrats in the state are fighting to get the Green..
CBS News

Pennsylvania Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States

How pandemic jobless benefits create a "perfect storm" for fraud

 The PUA program is a lifeline for millions, but according to Pennsylvania's attorney general, also "open season" for "fraudsters."
CBS News

Trump campaign adviser on coronavirus response, climate change comments

 With just under two months to go until Election Day, President Trump participated in a town hall with undecided Pennsylvania voters Tuesday night. Steve Cortes,..
CBS News

$1 million bail set for Lancaster protesters decried as 'blatantly unconstitutional'

 Several people arrested during demonstrations over the police shooting of Ricardo Munoz are being held on $1 million bail in Lancaster, Pennsylvania
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Gov. Ron DeSantis Taps Judge Jamie Grosshans For State's Supreme Court [Video]

Gov. Ron DeSantis Taps Judge Jamie Grosshans For State's Supreme Court

Judge Jamie Grosshans replaces Gov. DeSantis original pick who was deemed unqualified.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:29Published
Florida Supreme Court orders Gov. Ron DeSantis to pick new justice [Video]

Florida Supreme Court orders Gov. Ron DeSantis to pick new justice

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis must pick a new Supreme Court justice because the judge he picked to fill a high court vacancy is constitutionally ineligible to serve, the court said in an order issued..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:57Published
Florida Supreme Court Rules Against Gov. Ron DeSantis On Justice Pick Renatha Francis [Video]

Florida Supreme Court Rules Against Gov. Ron DeSantis On Justice Pick Renatha Francis

The Florida Supreme Court has ruled against Governor Ron DeSantis in his fight to appoint Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Renatha Francis to the state's highest court saying she is constitutionally..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:21Published

Tweets about this