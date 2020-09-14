|
2020 Daily Trail Markers: Wisconsin Supreme Court rules Green Party won't be on the ballot in the state
Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Meanwhile, Pennsylvania can't certify its November ballot until the state Supreme Court decides whether the Green Party will be on it.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Wisconsin Supreme Court The highest court in the U.S. state of Wisconsin
Green Party of the United States Political party in the United States
Dispute over candidates delays Pennsylvania's mail-in ballotsBallots in Pennsylvania should have been mailed out on Monday, but legal issues have delayed the process. Democrats in the state are fighting to get the Green..
CBS News
Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States
How pandemic jobless benefits create a "perfect storm" for fraudThe PUA program is a lifeline for millions, but according to Pennsylvania's attorney general, also "open season" for "fraudsters."
CBS News
Trump campaign adviser on coronavirus response, climate change commentsWith just under two months to go until Election Day, President Trump participated in a town hall with undecided Pennsylvania voters Tuesday night. Steve Cortes,..
CBS News
$1 million bail set for Lancaster protesters decried as 'blatantly unconstitutional'Several people arrested during demonstrations over the police shooting of Ricardo Munoz are being held on $1 million bail in Lancaster, Pennsylvania
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this