Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to be held without crowds due to coronavirus pandemic

Dominic Thiem says he 'dedicated my whole life' to winning US Open



Dominic Thiem said he had "dedicated basically my whole life" to winning amajor, which he did by defeating friend and rival Alexander Zverev in NewYork. The Austrian beat Zverev in five sets after coming back from two setsdown.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published on January 1, 1970