Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to be held without crowds due to coronavirus pandemic

CBS News Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan will be dramatically scaled back due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year, the parade won't go down the normal 2.5 mile route and there will be no live spectators. CBSN New York has the details.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
