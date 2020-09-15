|
Northern Hemisphere had its warmest summer ever, NOAA says
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration also said 2020 is likely to be one of the five warmest years on record.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration US government scientific agency
Satellite footage shows wildfire smoke looming over CaliforniaSmoke from the wildfires raging in California is visible in National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) satellite images from Sept. 9-10.
USATODAY.com
Hurricane Laura could be 'catastrophic' -NHC
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:57Published
NOAA Predicts Up To 25 Atlantic Hurricanes
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:27Published
Northern Hemisphere Half of Earth that is north of the equator
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this