Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be television-only
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
The parade's signature elements, including massive helium balloons and show-stopping floats, will all still be in the show.
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Annual Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City, New York, USA
