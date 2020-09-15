Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be television-only

CBS News Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
The parade's signature elements, including massive helium balloons and show-stopping floats, will all still be in the show.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Macy's Announces Thanksgiving Parade Will Be TV-Only

Macy's Announces Thanksgiving Parade Will Be TV-Only 00:32

 For the first time in its more than 90-year history, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be a television-only event.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Annual Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City, New York, USA

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to be held without crowds due to coronavirus pandemic

 The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan will be dramatically scaled back due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year, the parade won't go down the normal..
CBS News

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2020 will be 'reinvented' amid COVID-19 pandemic

 The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been a staple of the holiday for over 90 years. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, it's going virtual.
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Macy’s Announces Changes For Thanksgiving Day Parade: For First Time Ever, It Will Be TV-Only [Video]

Macy’s Announces Changes For Thanksgiving Day Parade: For First Time Ever, It Will Be TV-Only

Yet another iconic New York City tradition is being scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic. CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:30Published
Juniper Village Holds Grandparents' Day Parade [Video]

Juniper Village Holds Grandparents' Day Parade

With the pandemic keeping so many relatives from seeing their grandparents, one local care home held a parade so that they could say hello.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:47Published
Impromptu Mexican Independence Day Parade Causes Overnight Road Closures In Chicago [Video]

Impromptu Mexican Independence Day Parade Causes Overnight Road Closures In Chicago

An unofficial parade to celebrate the Mexican Independence Day led to multiple street closures downtown early Sunday morning.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:31Published

Related news from verified sources

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be television-only

 The parade's signature elements, including massive helium balloons and show-stopping floats, will all still be in the show.
CBS News Also reported by •NewsyJust JaredUSATODAY.comFOXNews.comDaily CallerBusiness InsiderGothamistCBS 2

Tweets about this