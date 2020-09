Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans ejected for throwing punch at Broncos’ Jake Butt Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Tennessee Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans was ejected Monday night after throwing a punch at Denver Broncos tight end Jake Butt late in the first quarter. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Paul Drabes RT @sportingnews: Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans took a swipe at Broncos tight end Jake Butt. Evans was promptly ejected. https://t.co/dm… 7 minutes ago Captor Zone https://t.co/jzt07fDg3T Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans ejected for throwing punch at Broncos’ Jake Butt… https://t.co/OZ73B4WmxQ 12 minutes ago Dimers.com Not how you want to start the season 😳 #MNFxESPN #TENvsDEN https://t.co/1modSUJfkc 25 minutes ago Sporting News Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans took a swipe at Broncos tight end Jake Butt. Evans was promptly ejected. https://t.co/dmDI4pAz2T 33 minutes ago Mike Hogan If the Tennessee Titans win their season-opener against the Denver Broncos, they will have to do it without inside… https://t.co/gESpCzvqKX 45 minutes ago DFitchBallRecord:11,914-4,380-329 👀 LOOK: The Titans linebacker was ejected after throwing a punch at Broncos' TE Jake Butt on 'Monday Night Football… https://t.co/B1Ivn98R97 47 minutes ago