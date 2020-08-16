Tracking The Tropics 8-23-20 6:30PM
Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer shares the latest developments regarding Tropical Storm Laura.
Ed questions Rumi Jaffrey; Bihar DGP defends 'aukat' jibe at Rhea: Latest updates
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has intensified. There have been frequent developments in the case. The ED recorded director Rumi Jaffery's statement on Thursday in connection with a money..
Tracking The Tropics 8-16-20
Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer is tracking the latest developments in the tropics.
WeatherOne Hurricane Sally live updates: Get the latest developments here | Fox News https://t.co/fqFpegd97L https://t.co/ss1lxSBefg 6 minutes ago
Daily Grock Hurricane Sally live updates: Get the latest developments here | Fox News - https://t.co/OGAeS4CmxZ on @foxnews 6 minutes ago
GridPointWeather #HURRICANE Sally live updates: Get the latest developments here https://t.co/p4uz3yvdUn 8 minutes ago
Tim Melino #HURRICANE Sally live updates: Get the latest developments here https://t.co/wKxjHkErBE #GPWX 9 minutes ago
Chris 🇺🇸 Hurricane Sally live updates: Get the latest developments here https://t.co/D9vtYhp7gc via @foxnews 12 minutes ago
🗣️dubvLIVE.com🇺🇲➡️🌎🔊 Hurricane Sally live updates: Get the latest developments here https://t.co/gdUBG8lSWW https://t.co/RQ8lau3g2H 13 minutes ago
Jon Spangler #VoteBlue #BidenHarris Hurricane Sally bears down on Gulf Coast as Category 2 with ‘life-threatening’ surge and excessive rain. ("Due to i… https://t.co/3hQ6JCTd2I 35 minutes ago
Jon Spangler #VoteBlue #BidenHarris Hurricane Sally bears down on Gulf Coast as Category 2 with ‘life-threatening’ surge and excessive rain. ("Before l… https://t.co/9dw82Qi8hW 36 minutes ago