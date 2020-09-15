|
On This Day: 15 September 1965
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
In 1965, a Rolling Stones concert in Berlin got dangerously out of hand when ticketless fans stormed the band's show at the Waldbühne. (Sept. 15)
Berlin Capital and largest city of Germany
The Rolling Stones English rock band
Waldbühne open-air theatre in Berlin, Germany
