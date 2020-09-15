On This Day: 15 September 1965

Rolling Stones shop opens in London



The Rolling Stones brand opens its new flagship store on Carnaby Street,London. The new shop was prevented from opening its doors as planned earlierthis year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. However, despite a lower thanaverage number of shoppers currently out on London's streets, staff areconfident it can be a success.

