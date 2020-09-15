Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump questions climate science as Biden labels him "climate arsonist"

CBS News Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
President Trump blamed the historic fires in the West on fallen trees, instead of climate change during a roundtable event Monday. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden blasted the president's remarks, calling him a "climate arsonist." Weijia Jiang reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Trump Questions Climate Science Behind West Coast Wildfires

Trump Questions Climate Science Behind West Coast Wildfires 01:49

 President Donald Trump questioned climate change science during a wildfires briefing in California. The US president told an official he does not “think science knows, actually,” and claimed that “it will start getting cooler.” He renewed his unfounded claim that management of forest...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump Agrees to Extra Debate With Biden If Joe Rogan Moderates [Video]

Trump Agrees to Extra Debate With Biden If Joe Rogan Moderates

Trump took to Twitter Monday to share his willingness to participate in another debate.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published
US election polls: Trump cuts Biden's poll lead to six points [Video]

US election polls: Trump cuts Biden's poll lead to six points

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published
Kid Rock to Join Donald Trump at Michigan Rally [Video]

Kid Rock to Join Donald Trump at Michigan Rally

According to 'USA Today,' Rock will join President Trump on Monday at Bumpers Landing Boat Club in Harrison Township, Michigan.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Black churches accuse Donald Trump election ad of inciting 'white terrorism'

 Leaders call for removal of ad depicting worshippers as ‘thugs’ Video pairs Biden at prayer with scenes of street violence Black American church leaders have..
WorldNews
US wildfires: Donald Trump dismisses science and predicts cooler temperatures [Video]

US wildfires: Donald Trump dismisses science and predicts cooler temperatures

Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden branded Trump a 'climate arsonist' after the US President said 'don't think science knows' about the causes of west coast wildfires.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 03:07Published

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Amid Stimulus Impasse, Bipartisan Group Offers $1.5 Trillion Compromise

 Members of the House Problem Solvers Caucus plan to map out a recovery package they hope can push top Democrats and White House officials back to the negotiating..
NYTimes.com
Trump rallies Latino supporters in Arizona [Video]

Trump rallies Latino supporters in Arizona

President Donald Trump on Monday intensified his efforts to win over Latino voters as polls show their support increasingly up for grabs ahead of the November presidential election - a flashing warning light for Democrat Joe Biden’s campaign. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:39Published

Weijia Jiang Weijia Jiang American television journalist

Trump tours battleground states in sprint to Election Day

 President Trump is dealing with an unexpected cash crunch as he tours battleground states in the final stretch of the 2020 race. Weijia Jiang reports.
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Questions Climate Change, Biden Says Americans 'Aren't Safe' Under Trump [Video]

Trump Questions Climate Change, Biden Says Americans 'Aren't Safe' Under Trump

President Donald Trump today questioned the impacts of climate change on a rare visit to California as wildfires ravage the state while Democratic nominee Joe Biden hit back saying that Americans..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:03Published
Fact-checking President Trump's 'Latinos for Trump' roundtable meeting in Phoenix [Video]

Fact-checking President Trump's 'Latinos for Trump' roundtable meeting in Phoenix

In a roundtable meeting with 'Latinos for Trump,' President Trump touted his “unwavering devotion” to the Latino community and tried to draw a distinction between his time in office and the 47..

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 00:44Published
Donald Trump Jr. rallies Michigan voters [Video]

Donald Trump Jr. rallies Michigan voters

Kid Rock, Donald Trump, Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle held a MAGA rally in Macomb County on Monday night to campaign for President Donald Trump.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:52Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump and Biden hit the campaign trail

 Both President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden have been hitting the campaign trail. The president rallied his supporters just outside of Las...
CBS News

Trump courts Arizona Latinos, considered critical in this battleground state

 With polls showing him trailing in the state, President Donald Trump stopped in Phoenix on Monday to woo a key demographic that could make or break the November...
bizjournals Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Trump Campaign Uses Images of Russian MiG Fighter Jet in ‘Support Our Troops’ Ad on 9/11 Weekend, in Latest Stock Photo Fail

Trump Campaign Uses Images of Russian MiG Fighter Jet in ‘Support Our Troops’ Ad on 9/11 Weekend, in Latest Stock Photo Fail Trump campaign uses images of Russian MiG fighter jets in 'Support Our Troops' Ad, in latest stock photo fail
Mediaite Also reported by •Business Insider

Tweets about this