President Trump questions climate science as Biden labels him "climate arsonist"
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
President Trump blamed the historic fires in the West on fallen trees, instead of climate change during a roundtable event Monday. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden blasted the president's remarks, calling him a "climate arsonist." Weijia Jiang reports.
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Weijia Jiang American television journalist
