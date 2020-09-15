|
Ex-Nissan executive Greg Kelly pleads not guilty in Japan trial
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
A highly-profile trial is underway in Japan featuring an American lawyer, Nissan and a famous fugitive. CBS News' Lucy Craft reports on the latest developments from Tokyo where former executive Greg Kelly has pleaded not guilty to helping embattled ex-CEO Carlos Ghosn flee the country.
Greg Kelly American reporter
Former Nissan executive Kelly's trial begins in Tokyo without GhosnBy Tim Kelly TOKYO (Reuters) - Former Nissan Motor Co Ltd executive Greg Kelly denied charges he helped ex-boss, Carlos Ghosn, hide income as the American..
WorldNews
Nissan Japanese automobile manufacturer
A.I. helps businesses recover from the lockdown – And can Nissan take on Tesla?
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 08:00Published
[CDATA[A.I. helps businesses recover from the lockdown – And can Nissan take on Tesla?]]
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 08:00Published
Carlos Ghosn French-Brazilian-Lebanese businessman, former chairman of Renault–Nissan–Mitsubishi Alliance
Tokio Disambiguation page providing links to topics that could be referred to by the same search term
New See-Through Public Toilets In Tokyo Let People See How Clean They Are Before Entering
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:08Published
Illness forces Japanese PM Abe to stand down
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20Published
Japan PM Abe in hospital again, sparking concern
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:09Published
