Ex-Nissan executive Greg Kelly pleads not guilty in Japan trial

CBS News Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
A highly-profile trial is underway in Japan featuring an American lawyer, Nissan and a famous fugitive. CBS News' Lucy Craft reports on the latest developments from Tokyo where former executive Greg Kelly has pleaded not guilty to helping embattled ex-CEO Carlos Ghosn flee the country.
Former Nissan executive Kelly's trial begins in Tokyo without Ghosn

 By Tim Kelly TOKYO (Reuters) - Former Nissan Motor Co Ltd executive Greg Kelly denied charges he helped ex-boss, Carlos Ghosn, hide income as the American..
Japan begins trial of Nissan, ex-executive over Ghosn's pay

 TOKYO (AP) — The financial misconduct trial of former Nissan executive Greg Kelly began Tuesday with Kelly saying he committed no crimes and was only trying to...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •WorldNews

Former Ghosn wingman denies charges in Tokyo court

 Former Nissan executive Greg Kelly reportedly has pleaded not guilty to charges he helped former company chief Carlos Ghosn under report income as his trial...
Just-Auto

Nissan's Ghosn gone, American Kelly faces Japan trial alone

 TOKYO (AP) — His boss Carlos Ghosn escaped financial misconduct charges by fleeing the country, but another former Nissan executive is still awaiting trial in...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •NYTimes.com

