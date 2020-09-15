Ex-Nissan executive Greg Kelly pleads not guilty in Japan trial

New See-Through Public Toilets In Tokyo Let People See How Clean They Are Before Entering



Two new see-through public toilets have opened in Tokyo enabling users to check how clean they are before entering. Designed by Japanese architect Shigeru Ban, the stalls are part of a project organised by the nonprofit Nippon Foundation, titled 'The Tokyo Toilet'. The project asked artists to redesign 17 public bathrooms throughout the district of Shibuya in the hopes of making them more accessible and appealing. Located inside the city’s Yo Yogi Fukamachi Mini Park and the Haruno Ogawa Community Park the public conveniences have been designed with cleanliness and security in mind. Although the thought of the toilet's being see-through sounds off-putting these particular restrooms are made from “smart glass” that turns opaque when the bathroom is locked and occupied.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:08 Published on January 1, 1970