Trump Campaign’s ‘Support Our Troops’ Ad Features Photo of Russian Fighter Jets

An online ad released by President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign purports to show support for American troops but actually depicts Russian jets and weapons instead.



The artwork features the silhouettes of servicemembers who are seen walking forward as fighter jets fly overhead.



“That’s definitely a MiG-29,” Pierre Sprey, an expert who helped design types of aircraft for the U.S. Air Force, told Politico. “I’m glad to see it’s supporting our troops.”



The ad also features an AK-74 assault rifle, according to Ruslan Pukhov, director of the Centre for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies in Moscow.



*Also Read:* 'The View' Hosts and Sarah Huckabee Sanders Spar Over Report Trump Disparaged Troops: 'It Seems Like Something He Would Do' (Video)



The Trump Make America Great Again Committee, which fundraises with support from Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee, released the ad asking viewers to “support our troops” last week.



A representative for the campaign did not immediately return a request for comment.



The mix-up comes after a report in The Atlantic said earlier this month that the president has disparaged American servicemembers and military dead as “losers” and “suckers.” Trump has repeatedly denied the contents of the bombshell report and called for the firing of at least one reporter who corroborated it, Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin.



See the ad below.







New Trump ad with the slogan “support our troops” actually shows Russian fighter jets and troops holding Russian weapons. pic.twitter.com/3gLoGRx7Ly



— John Aravosis (@aravosis) September 15, 2020







