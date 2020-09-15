‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Trailer Features WWE Star Sasha Banks and Gladiator-Style Match (Video) Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Disney+ on Tuesday released the first trailer for the second season of its hit “Star Wars”-based show “The Mandalorian.”



According to the streamer, Season 2 sees “The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.”



WWE star Sasha Banks makes an appearance around the 49-second mark, clad in a dark hooded robe. It’s unclear who Banks will play, but she is seen while a voiceover from The Armorer mentions an “order of sorcerers called Jedi.” Banks confirmed her appearance by re-tweeting the trailer with the Mandalorian motto “this is the way!”



Speaking of wrestling, there’s also a gladiator-style match featured later in the trailer. While two aliens duke it out in the ring, the Mandalorian appears to get into it with some of the spectators. Baby Yoda hides in his carrier as his caretakers’ missile system is armed.



News about the Emmy-nominated show’s second season has been trickling out slowly since the first season ended. Temuera Morrison will play fan-favorite bounty hunter Boba Fett in the second season and Michael Biehn, best known for starring in James Cameron’s “The Terminator” and “Aliens,” has been cast in an unidentified new role as well.



*Also Read:* Jon Favreau Wants 'The Mandalorian' Season 2 to Be Like 'Game of Thrones'



Additionally, Rosario Dawson will join the cast of “The Mandalorian” as Ahsoka Tano, the Jedi character introduced as Anakin Skywalker’s padawan during the animated series, “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.” “Justified” star Timothy Olyphant has also been cast for a role in Season 2 on “The Mandalorian” but it is unclear what character he will be playing.



The first season was a breakout hit for the fledgling streaming service Disney+, winning over fans and critics. The show nabbed 15 Primetime Emmy nominations, including a surprise nod for Best Drama Series.



You can watch the trailer above or click here. Season 2 of “The Mandalorian” premieres on Oct. 30.



