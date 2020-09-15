Scientific American backs Joe Biden with first presidential endorsement

President Trump is stepping up ad spending in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Arizona. Meanwhile, Joe Biden is traveling to Florida today. CBS News..

Both President Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden spoke Monday about the wildfires burning across the West. Mr. Trump disputed the science of climate..

The president visited California after weeks of silence on its wildfires and blamed the crisis only on poor forest management, not climate change. “I don’t..

A poll released earlier this month showed Biden lagging behind Trump among likely Latino voters in Florida.

Urban Outlook: Women In Politics P.2



If the November 2020 Presidential election wasn't interesting enough, with the coronavirus pandemic, the racial unrest accross the country, and the campaign name calling starting, the race took a turn.. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 11:49 Published 1 day ago

Urban Outlook: Women In Politics P.1



If the November 2020 Presidential election wasn't interesting enough, with the coronavirus pandemic, the racial unrest accross the country, and the campaign name calling starting, the race took a turn.. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 09:54 Published 1 day ago