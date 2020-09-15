|
Scientific American backs Joe Biden with first presidential endorsement
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Scientific American has endorsed Biden in the magazine's first endorsement in its 175-year history.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Scientific American American popular science magazine
Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Trump campaign steps up ad spending as Biden travels to FloridaPresident Trump is stepping up ad spending in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Arizona. Meanwhile, Joe Biden is traveling to Florida today. CBS News..
CBS News
Trump and Biden weigh in on wildfires and climate changeBoth President Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden spoke Monday about the wildfires burning across the West. Mr. Trump disputed the science of climate..
CBS News
Biden calls Trump a ‘climate arsonist’ as the president denies the science of wildfires.The president visited California after weeks of silence on its wildfires and blamed the crisis only on poor forest management, not climate change. “I don’t..
NYTimes.com
Biden makes first trip to Florida amid questions about Latino supportA poll released earlier this month showed Biden lagging behind Trump among likely Latino voters in Florida.
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this