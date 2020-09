Urban Outlook: Women In Politics P.2



If the November 2020 Presidential election wasn't interesting enough, with the coronavirus pandemic, the racial unrest accross the country, and the campaign name calling starting, the race took a turn.. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 11:49 Published 1 day ago

Urban Outlook: Women In Politics P.1



If the November 2020 Presidential election wasn't interesting enough, with the coronavirus pandemic, the racial unrest accross the country, and the campaign name calling starting, the race took a turn.. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 09:54 Published 1 day ago