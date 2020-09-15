|
Louisville and family of Breonna Taylor announce settlement in wrongful death
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Louisville Mayor Greg Fisher, civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, and Breonna Taylor's mother were among those who spoke at a news conference announcing a $12 million settlement in the family's wrongful death lawsuit. Police reforms will be enacted as part of the deal after Taylor, 26, was shot and killed in a police raid on her home last spring. Watch a portion of their remarks.
|
|
|
|
