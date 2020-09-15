Louisville and family of Breonna Taylor announce settlement in wrongful death Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Louisville Mayor Greg Fisher , civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump , and Breonna Taylor 's mother were among those who spoke at a news conference announcing a $12 million settlement in the family's wrongful death lawsuit. Police reforms will be enacted as part of the deal after Taylor, 26, was shot and killed in a police raid on her home last spring. Watch a portion of their remarks. 👓 View full article

