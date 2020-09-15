Global  
 

Louisville and family of Breonna Taylor announce settlement in wrongful death

CBS News Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Louisville Mayor Greg Fisher, civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, and Breonna Taylor's mother were among those who spoke at a news conference announcing a $12 million settlement in the family's wrongful death lawsuit. Police reforms will be enacted as part of the deal after Taylor, 26, was shot and killed in a police raid on her home last spring. Watch a portion of their remarks.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Louisville to pay $12M in Breonna Taylor settlement

Louisville to pay $12M in Breonna Taylor settlement 02:11

 [NFA] The city of Louisville, Kentucky, will pay $12 million to the family of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman shot dead by police in a botched raid on her apartment in March, to settle a wrongful-death lawsuit, Mayor Greg Fischer said on Tuesday. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

