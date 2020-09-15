|
Trump and Biden clash on climate change as wildfires ravage West Coast
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
President Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden laid out very different views on climate change as the West Coast deals with devastating wildfires. Natasha Korecki, a national correspondent for Politico, joined CBSN with the latest on the presidential race.
