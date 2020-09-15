Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump and Biden clash on climate change as wildfires ravage West Coast

CBS News Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
President Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden laid out very different views on climate change as the West Coast deals with devastating wildfires. Natasha Korecki, a national correspondent for Politico, joined CBSN with the latest on the presidential race.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Trump Questions Climate Change, Biden Says Americans 'Aren't Safe' Under Trump

Trump Questions Climate Change, Biden Says Americans 'Aren't Safe' Under Trump 03:03

 President Donald Trump today questioned the impacts of climate change on a rare visit to California as wildfires ravage the state while Democratic nominee Joe Biden hit back saying that Americans "aren't safe" under Trump's leadership.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

UAE and Bahrain sign historic deals in US with Israel [Video]

UAE and Bahrain sign historic deals in US with Israel

President Donald Trump has hosted a White House ceremony with leaders of the UAE and Bahrain but without the Palestinians.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 19:53Published

Trump oversees Israel, 2 Arab states sign pacts

 President Donald Trump on Tuesday presided over the signing of historic diplomatic pacts between Israel and two Gulf Arab nations that he hopes will lead to a..
USATODAY.com
Peace deals mark 'dawn of a new Middle East' -Trump [Video]

Peace deals mark 'dawn of a new Middle East' -Trump

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed agreements on Tuesday for normalizing relations with Israel, becoming the latest Arab states to break a longstanding taboo in a strategic realignment of Middle Eastern countries against Iran.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:41Published

Trump hails 'dawn of new Middle East' with UAE-Bahrain-Israel deals

 The president hosts a ceremony marking deals between Israel and Gulf states Bahrain and the UAE.
BBC News

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Scientific American backs Joe Biden with first presidential endorsement

 Scientific American has endorsed Biden in the magazine's first endorsement in its 175-year history.
CBS News

Trump campaign steps up ad spending as Biden travels to Florida

 President Trump is stepping up ad spending in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Arizona. Meanwhile, Joe Biden is traveling to Florida today. CBS News..
CBS News

Trump and Biden weigh in on wildfires and climate change

 Both President Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden spoke Monday about the wildfires burning across the West. Mr. Trump disputed the science of climate..
CBS News

Natasha Korecki American journalist


Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

President Trump questions climate science as Biden labels him "climate arsonist"

 President Trump blamed the historic fires in the West on fallen trees, instead of climate change during a roundtable event Monday. Democratic presidential..
CBS News
Trump Questions Climate Science Behind West Coast Wildfires [Video]

Trump Questions Climate Science Behind West Coast Wildfires

President Donald Trump questioned climate change science during a wildfires briefing in California. The US president told an official he does not “think science knows, actually,” and claimed that “it will start getting cooler.”   He renewed his unfounded claim that management of forest floors and dead timber is mostly to blame.   Just hours after meeting with the president, California Governor Gavin Newsom said that “it's not a belief system, it's about acknowledging science.” Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden also criticised Trump, calling him a “climate arsonist”. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:49Published

Democrats are making it tough for Don't-Like-Trumpers to vote against him

 Democrats are making the choice difficult for those who prefer Donald Trump over Joe Biden on policy, but deplore his conduct in office.
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Deadly Wildfires Rage Out West [Video]

Deadly Wildfires Rage Out West

In California, more than three million acres have burned. CBS News Jonathan Vigliotti reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:55Published
Hazy Skies Over East Coast Due To West Coast Wildfires [Video]

Hazy Skies Over East Coast Due To West Coast Wildfires

If you noticed something hazy in the sky Tuesday morning, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:26Published
President Trump says forest management is to blame for wildfires, not climate change [Video]

President Trump says forest management is to blame for wildfires, not climate change

President Trump says forest management is a primary culprit for Western wildfires and not climate change, as California officials and scientists say.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:59Published

Related news from verified sources

Seth Meyers Wants to Remind You That Trump Is Currently President, Not Biden (Video)

Seth Meyers Wants to Remind You That Trump Is Currently President, Not Biden (Video) Seth Meyers has spent a lot of time the past couple months ripping into Donald Trump and his Republican Party for campaigning as though Biden is the incumbent...
The Wrap

Trump Campaign’s ‘Support Our Troops’ Ad Features Photo of Russian Fighter Jets

Trump Campaign’s ‘Support Our Troops’ Ad Features Photo of Russian Fighter Jets An online ad released by President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign purports to show support for American troops but actually depicts Russian jets and...
The Wrap

Trump spurns science on climate: 'Don't think science knows'

 SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — With the smell of California wildfires in the air, President Donald Trump on Monday ignored the scientific consensus that climate...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •CBS News

Tweets about this

usatodayopinion

USA TODAY Opinion Democrats are making it tough for Don't-Like-Trumpers to vote against him https://t.co/L36z9lGur5 5 minutes ago

coach_masse

Coach Masse Democrats are making it tough for Don't-Like-Trumpers to vote against him https://t.co/9bDnEn8r07 via @usatoday 26 minutes ago

klausammann

Klaus Ammann Democrats are making it tough for Don't-Like-Trumpers to vote against him https://t.co/22bdepp6m2 https://t.co/aIzu4WwMUv 49 minutes ago

diypotus

DIYPOTUS Democrats are making it tough for Don't-Like-Trumpers to vote against him - https://t.co/wk4v2qxTxJ - #USPolitics… https://t.co/gTF53UlzpE 1 hour ago

kenw4602

Ken Walker Democrats are making it tough for Don't-Like-Trumpers to vote against him https://t.co/i8bbatv8v4 1 hour ago

FREEDOM64159155

FREEDOM Democrats are making it tough for Don't-Like-Trumpers to vote against him https://t.co/699MS1sobM via @Yahoo HE IS… https://t.co/GfVQGMl0oT 3 hours ago

OneNewsWatch

One News Watch In the news today: Donald Trump 45th president of the United States Democrats are making it tough for Don't-Like-T… https://t.co/rWXX7TQ7lR 4 hours ago

lala_prince77

Laurie Democrats are making it tough for Don't-Like-Trumpers to vote against him #SmartNews https://t.co/I27IsRshPP 4 hours ago