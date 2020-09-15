Jon Stewart, Lawmakers Demand Care for Veterans Exposed to Burn Pits
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 () Former "The Daily Show" host Jon Stewart joined lawmakers Tuesday on Capitol Hill to push for legislation to compensate and treat veterans suffering from illnesses connected to toxic burn pits in combat zones, Stars & Stripes reported....
