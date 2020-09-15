Global  
 

Jon Stewart, Lawmakers Demand Care for Veterans Exposed to Burn Pits

Newsmax Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Former "The Daily Show" host Jon Stewart joined lawmakers Tuesday on Capitol Hill to push for legislation to compensate and treat veterans suffering from illnesses connected to toxic burn pits in combat zones, Stars & Stripes reported....
News video: 'The fight starts again' -Stewart on veterans bill

'The fight starts again' -Stewart on veterans bill 02:03

 Former "Daily Show" host Jon Stewart joined lawmakers and families of veterans on Capitol Hill Tuesday to support a bill to help American soldiers who were exposed to toxic burn pits in the wars that followed terrorist attacks in the United States.

Jon Stewart Goes to Bat for Veterans Fallen Ill From Burn Pits [Video]

Jon Stewart Goes to Bat for Veterans Fallen Ill From Burn Pits

This week Jon Stewart helped bring forth new legislation aimed at providing financial relief for burn pit victims. Stewart said the battle with Congress is just a continuation of his fight in getting..

