Apple unveils cheaper watch, new iPad and fitness service
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
A cheaper smart watch, updated iPad and a fitness subscription are among the new offerings for pandemic times.
Apple says its new Apple One services bundle isn’t unfair to SpotifyIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Apple, the world’s most valuable company, is currently under assault by Fortnite developer Epic Games in an..
The Verge
Apple is still bundling a power adapter with new Apple Watch Edition and HermèsImage: Apple
During today’s “Time Flies” event, Apple explained why it has decided to stop including a power adapter in the box with the latest..
The Verge
Apple’s new Watch strap comes in 12 sizes, and you’ll need to measure your wrist to pick the right oneApple’s new Solo Loop. | Image: Apple
Apple launched new Apple Watch bands today that have no buckles or clasps, called the Solo Loop and the..
The Verge
