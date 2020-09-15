Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple unveils cheaper watch, new iPad and fitness service

CBS News Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
A cheaper smart watch, updated iPad and a fitness subscription are among the new offerings for pandemic times.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Fitness, membership bundle highlight Apple launch

Fitness, membership bundle highlight Apple launch 02:09

 Apple rolled out a new virtual fitness service and a bundle of all its subscriptions, Apple One, focusing a holiday-season product launch on services that are the backbone of Apple's growth strategy and that cater to customers working at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Conway G. Gittens has the...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Apple Inc. Apple Inc. American technology company

Apple says its new Apple One services bundle isn’t unfair to Spotify

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Apple, the world’s most valuable company, is currently under assault by Fortnite developer Epic Games in an..
The Verge

Apple is still bundling a power adapter with new Apple Watch Edition and Hermès

 Image: Apple

During today’s “Time Flies” event, Apple explained why it has decided to stop including a power adapter in the box with the latest..
The Verge

Apple’s new Watch strap comes in 12 sizes, and you’ll need to measure your wrist to pick the right one

 Apple’s new Solo Loop. | Image: Apple

Apple launched new Apple Watch bands today that have no buckles or clasps, called the Solo Loop and the..
The Verge

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Apple Takes Aim At Peloton [Video]

Apple Takes Aim At Peloton

Now that we’ve all suspended our gym memberships and have spent all pandemic working out at home (right?), Apple has decided to use its Apple Watch as a platform for a new streaming fitness..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Apple just announced two new iPads, the 8th generation iPad and the new iPad Air! [Video]

Apple just announced two new iPads, the 8th generation iPad and the new iPad Air!

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 01:03Published
New Apple Watch line-up and fitness subscription service unveiled [Video]

New Apple Watch line-up and fitness subscription service unveiled

Apple has announced two new versions of its Apple Watch and a fitness classsubscription service linked to the wearable to rival the likes of Peloton. TheApple Watch Series 6 contains a new health..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Time's up for the ceramic Apple Watch (again)

 Every fall, Apple introduces a new Watch — and the nerds among us keep an eye on what case materials they are using for the luxurious “Edition” models. The...
engadget Also reported by •MacRumours.com9to5MacMacworld

Apple set to unveil new Watch and iPad

 Apple will unveil new versions of some of its most popular devices later on Tuesday, but a new iPhone is unlikely to be announced.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •MacRumours.com9to5MacAppleInsider

Apple Shipping New Apple Watches Without Power Adapter, but iPad Air Includes 20W USB-C Charger

 Apple today announced the new Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE, and in an effort to cut down on packaging, Apple plans to ship the new Apple Watch...
MacRumours.com Also reported by •AppleInsiderThe Next Web

Tweets about this