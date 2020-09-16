Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rep. Doug Collins to Newsmax TV: Trump Deserves Nobel Prize

Newsmax Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
If President Donald Trump is not named a recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, it will have lost its luster, Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., told Newsmax TV on Tuesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: BRUT - Published
News video: Donald Trump on the Nobel Peace Prize

Donald Trump on the Nobel Peace Prize 03:02

 Donald Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by a far right Norwegian politician. Here's what he's had to say about the prestigious prize in the past...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump tells supporters Nobel nomination is a 'big thing' [Video]

Trump tells supporters Nobel nomination is a 'big thing'

U.S. President Donald Trump reminded his supporters at a campaign rally in Michigan on Thursday (September 10) that he had been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize a day earlier, and claimed the news..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:27Published
Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Norwegian Official [Video]

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Norwegian Official

Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament, made the nomination.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published
US Presidents & controversial Nobel Prize wins | Oneindia News [Video]

US Presidents & controversial Nobel Prize wins | Oneindia News

US President Donald Trump has been nominated for a second time for the Nobel Peace Prize, but he is not the first US President to be named as a candidate for the honour. If Trump does win the Prize, he..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:39Published

Tweets about this