CNBC’s Jim Cramer Apologizes for Nancy Pelosi Remark: ‘I Made a Very Stupid Comment’ Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

CNBC’s Jim Cramer apologized for calling House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “Crazy Nancy” to her face during an interview earlier on Tuesday.



“I made a very stupid comment,” Cramer said during Tuesday night’s “Mad Money.” “It was a tongue-in-cheek attempt to make a point about the harsh tone of the negotiations in Washington, but it fell completely flat, and I apologize for that. As I said immediately after the comment, I want to make it clear that I have an incredible amount of respect for both the speaker and, of course, the office she holds.”



The comment in question took place during a “Squawk on the Street” interview about the new round of



*Also Read:* CNBC's Jim Cramer Calls Nancy Pelosi 'Crazy Nancy' to Her Face (Video)



“I mean, what deal can we have, Crazy Nancy?” Cramer said, referencing the moniker the president frequently uses for Pelosi. The CNBC host then quickly added, “I’m sorry. That was the president. I have such reverence for the office. I would never use that term, but it is hard.”



“But you just did. But you just did,” Pelosi interjected.



Cramer later defended himself in several tweets after clips of the interview circulated on social media, writing that “the point was to show how horrendous it is that the president calls her [“Crazy Nancy”]” and that the moniker “disgusts” him.



Watch Cramer’s on-air apology below:







Jim Cramer apologizes to Speaker Nancy Pelosi: "I made a very stupid comment." pic.twitter.com/dXiWC1fx1r



— The Recount (@therecount) September 15, 2020







*Related stories from TheWrap:*



CNBC's Jim Cramer Calls Nancy Pelosi 'Crazy Nancy' to Her Face (Video)



Nancy Pelosi: Postmaster General's Paused Service Cuts Don't 'Reverse Damage Already Wreaked'



Alan Dershowitz Files $300 Million Lawsuit Against CNN Over Coverage of Trump's Impeachment CNBC’s Jim Cramer apologized for calling House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “Crazy Nancy” to her face during an interview earlier on Tuesday.“I made a very stupid comment,” Cramer said during Tuesday night’s “Mad Money.” “It was a tongue-in-cheek attempt to make a point about the harsh tone of the negotiations in Washington, but it fell completely flat, and I apologize for that. As I said immediately after the comment, I want to make it clear that I have an incredible amount of respect for both the speaker and, of course, the office she holds.”The comment in question took place during a “Squawk on the Street” interview about the new round of coronavirus stimulus legislation being negotiated over in Congress.*Also Read:* CNBC's Jim Cramer Calls Nancy Pelosi 'Crazy Nancy' to Her Face (Video)“I mean, what deal can we have, Crazy Nancy?” Cramer said, referencing the moniker the president frequently uses for Pelosi. The CNBC host then quickly added, “I’m sorry. That was the president. I have such reverence for the office. I would never use that term, but it is hard.”“But you just did. But you just did,” Pelosi interjected.Cramer later defended himself in several tweets after clips of the interview circulated on social media, writing that “the point was to show how horrendous it is that the president calls her [“Crazy Nancy”]” and that the moniker “disgusts” him.Watch Cramer’s on-air apology below:Jim Cramer apologizes to Speaker Nancy Pelosi: "I made a very stupid comment." pic.twitter.com/dXiWC1fx1r— The Recount (@therecount) September 15, 2020*Related stories from TheWrap:*CNBC's Jim Cramer Calls Nancy Pelosi 'Crazy Nancy' to Her Face (Video)Nancy Pelosi: Postmaster General's Paused Service Cuts Don't 'Reverse Damage Already Wreaked'Alan Dershowitz Files $300 Million Lawsuit Against CNN Over Coverage of Trump's Impeachment 👓 View full article

