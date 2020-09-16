Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CNBC’s Jim Cramer Apologizes for Nancy Pelosi Remark: ‘I Made a Very Stupid Comment’

The Wrap Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
CNBC’s Jim Cramer Apologizes for Nancy Pelosi Remark: ‘I Made a Very Stupid Comment’CNBC’s Jim Cramer apologized for calling House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “Crazy Nancy” to her face during an interview earlier on Tuesday.

“I made a very stupid comment,” Cramer said during Tuesday night’s “Mad Money.” “It was a tongue-in-cheek attempt to make a point about the harsh tone of the negotiations in Washington, but it fell completely flat, and I apologize for that. As I said immediately after the comment, I want to make it clear that I have an incredible amount of respect for both the speaker and, of course, the office she holds.”

The comment in question took place during a “Squawk on the Street” interview about the new round of coronavirus stimulus legislation being negotiated over in Congress.

*Also Read:* CNBC's Jim Cramer Calls Nancy Pelosi 'Crazy Nancy' to Her Face (Video)

“I mean, what deal can we have, Crazy Nancy?” Cramer said, referencing the moniker the president frequently uses for Pelosi. The CNBC host then quickly added, “I’m sorry. That was the president. I have such reverence for the office. I would never use that term, but it is hard.”

“But you just did. But you just did,” Pelosi interjected.

Cramer later defended himself in several tweets after clips of the interview circulated on social media, writing that “the point was to show how horrendous it is that the president calls her [“Crazy Nancy”]” and that the moniker “disgusts” him.

Watch Cramer’s on-air apology below:



Jim Cramer apologizes to Speaker Nancy Pelosi: "I made a very stupid comment." pic.twitter.com/dXiWC1fx1r

— The Recount (@therecount) September 15, 2020



*Related stories from TheWrap:*

CNBC's Jim Cramer Calls Nancy Pelosi 'Crazy Nancy' to Her Face (Video)

Nancy Pelosi: Postmaster General's Paused Service Cuts Don't 'Reverse Damage Already Wreaked'

Alan Dershowitz Files $300 Million Lawsuit Against CNN Over Coverage of Trump's Impeachment
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nancy Pelosi says hair salon visit was 'a setup' [Video]

Nancy Pelosi says hair salon visit was 'a setup'

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi says her visit to a local hair salon was "a setup".

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 00:38Published
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Endorses Joe Kennedy For U.S. Senate [Video]

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Endorses Joe Kennedy For U.S. Senate

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Thursday she is endorsing Rep. Joe Kennedy III over incumbent Ed Markey in the upcoming Massachusetts Senate primary. WBZ-TV's Jon Keller discusses what it means..

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:35Published
Pelosi says GOP doesn't give a 'damn' about aid [Video]

Pelosi says GOP doesn't give a 'damn' about aid

[NFA] House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in an interview with CNBC on Thursday attacked her Republican colleagues for not moving on their new coronavirus relief bill proposal, saying they don't give a "damn"..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:32Published

Related news from verified sources

CNBC host Jim Cramer calls Pelosi 'Crazy Nancy' in TV interview, defends himself after backlash

 CNBC's Jim Cramer took to Twitter to defend himself after he faced backlash for the remark, arguing he was opposing the president's use of the term.
USATODAY.com

CNBC host: Calling Speaker Pelosi 'Crazy Nancy' was 'stupid'

 CNBC host Jim Cramer says he made a “very stupid comment” by referring to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as “Crazy Nancy” during a televised interview...
SeattlePI.com


Tweets about this