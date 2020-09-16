|
Bill Gates Sr., father of Microsoft co-founder, has died at 94
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
In an obituary, the family credited the patriarch with a "deep commitment to social and economic equity"
Bill Gates Sr. American attorney and philanthropist
Bill Gates Sr, father of Microsoft co-founder, diesWilliam H. Gates II, a lawyer and philanthropist best known as the father of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, has died at 94.Gates died peacefully yesterday at..
New Zealand Herald
Microsoft American technology company
Microsoft gets OIO approval for $100 million+ data centre in AucklandMicrosoft has gained Overseas Investment Office approval to build a giant cloud computing data centre in Auckland.The applicant was Microsoft NZ - 100 per cent..
New Zealand Herald
Xbox Game Pass briefly explained: console, PC, xCloud streaming and moreMicrosoft is officially launching its xCloud gaming service today on Android phones and tablets, allowing you to play more than 150 genuine Xbox games on devices..
The Verge
Microsoft xCloud launch: How to to play Xbox games from your phoneIf you subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you likely now have access to Microsoft’s xCloud game streaming abilities, and can immediately jump into one of..
The Verge
